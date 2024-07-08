President Joe Biden called MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to reject requests for him to drop out of the race and be replaced as the presumptive Democratic nominee for the November elections.

The president emphasized that he will be staying in the race and that he is not going anywhere. He also explained that he is the best person to beat former President Donald Trump in the elections.

"The bottom line here is that we're not going anywhere. I'm not going anywhere," Biden said.

"I wouldn't be running if I didn't believe that I'm the best candidate to beat Trump in 2024," he added.

Biden also noted that voters spoke clearly during the Democratic nomination process.

"We have a Democratic nomination process where the voters spoke clearly. I won 14 million of those votes," he emphasized.

After highlighting why he's the best candidate to beat Donald Trump, Biden was asked by Joe Scarborough about his answer during a recent interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, where Stephanopoulos asked what he would feel if Trump beat him in the elections.

Scarborough said that Biden's response, where he noted that as long as he did the best he could, that was the most important thing, had caused concern among Democrats who believe that losing is not an option.

He then asked Biden for his response to those concerned about his answer in the mentioned interview.

"It's not an option, and I'm not losing. I haven't lost. I beat him last time. I'll beat him this time," Biden answered confidently.

Biden then pointed out Trump's performance in the debate, emphasizing how the former president lied, and claimed that Trump has not done anything since the debate except ride a golf cart with his friend.

It can be recalled that the initial presidential debate between Biden and Trump did not go well for Biden. His performance at the debate was less than exemplary, causing anxiety among some Democrats, which, according to CNN, led many party members to question whether he can still stay at the top of his game.

It also led to discussions about having Vice President Kamala Harris replace him as the official Democratic nominee. The call Biden made to "Morning Joe" was a reassertion of his desire to finish the race and sent a strong message that he will not be dropping out.