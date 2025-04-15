Former President Joe Biden on Monday delivered his first major speech since leaving the White House nearly three months ago, calling on the budget-slashing Trump administration to keep its hands off Social Security.

Speaking at the national conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives in Chicago, Biden scolded President Donald Trump's dismantling of the federal government, particularly Republican calls to cut the "sacred promise" of the popular social safety-net program that Democrats see as a rallying point for future elections.

Under the leadership of Trump-appointed billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the new Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) effort to eliminate fraud, waste and abuse, more than 100,000 federal workers have been fired and entire departments have been slashed or eliminated, including 7,000 jobs at the Social Security Administration.

"We also face the constant threat from some Republican members of Congress who want to cut and gut Social Security -- period," Biden told the audience. "They want to let Social Security expire every five years unless reauthorized by Congress. ... 'Who in the hell do they think they are?'

"They want to break it so they can rob it."

Biden emphasized the importance of preserving Social Security, which benefits 73 million retired or disabled Americans. He pointed out that millions of Americans have paid into the system over the course of their work careers, making it less of a social program than a savings plan.

"One of them called it a Ponzi scheme. Ponzi scheme? What the hell are they talking about?" Biden said. "People earned these benefits. They paid into that benefit. They rely on that benefit, and no one, no one, no one should take it away from them."

Biden was unceremoniously pushed out of his reelection bid in the 2024 race following a disastrous first debate performance against Trump in June raised questions about the then-81-year-old's cognitive function. Biden was replaced on the ticket by former Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost 312-226 in electoral votes.