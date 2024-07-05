President Joe Biden's campaign announced on Friday that it will be launching a $50 million ad blitz for battleground states. This move comes as the president works on assuring voters that he is still in his game following a dismal performance in the initial presidential debate.

Aside from the $50 million, Biden's campaign also mentioned that it will be investing $17 million to further push for the party reaching out to voters in the next two months. Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and also first gentleman Doug Emhoff will be traveling to battleground states for the month of July.

The ad blitz that will run on TV, radio and digital media, targets voters in battleground states on pressing issues like abortion, as well as economic issues. The campaign said that it will also be highlighting Trump as a candidate that would be a threat to democracy and the rule of law, The Hill reported.

Biden's ad blitz will also be capitalizing on programs that have large and diverse audiences. This would include the 2024 Olympics, the Republican National Convention and The Bachelorette season premiere.

In a release by the Biden camp, it stated that the presidential race will be a close one, and it will be battleground states that will be the deciding factor, and such states would require outreach, time and attention.

"While Donald Trump is on the golf course, we are putting in the work to reach critical voters and frame this election as a choice between Joe Biden – a fighter for American families – and Donald Trump – a convicted criminal who is running a campaign of revenge and retribution focused only on himself," said the campaign, as based on WCBD News.

The reelection operation touted the month of June as the best fundraising month by far, underscoring the $127 million that they were able to rake in between the Democratic National Committee (DNC), joint fundraising committees, and the campaign.

Biden's campaign noted that $38 million of the funs came days after the initial presidential debate. It actually ushered in calls for the president to drop out of the race.

On Friday, Biden is scheduled to sit for an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC. Many believe that it would be among the most important interviews of his presidency since it is where he would be convincing donors, voters and political allies that he is still the man for the job.