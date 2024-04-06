President Biden's re-election campaign reports raising more than $90 million in March, surpassing the $66 million raised by former President Donald Trump and his allies by $25 million.

The Democrats' solid finish to the initial fundraising quarter means the Biden campaign now holds a combined $192 million in funds for the upcoming seven-plus months of the race, a sum that has steadily expanded despite increased campaign expenses.

The Biden campaign highlighted in a press release that the gap in fundraising matches the amount Trump has spent on legal bills since departing office.

According to CBS News, Biden-Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez remarked, "It's a sharp comparison to Trump's financially strained operation, which is allocating its limited and billionaire-funded resources to settle his numerous legal expenses."

The majority of the $26 million raised during the March 28 "Three Presidents" fundraiser, which showcased Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton, alongside musical performances from Lizzo, Queen Latifah, and others, was generated throughout the month of March.

Since the beginning of the year, the Biden campaign reports that it has doubled the size of its email list. This expansion has contributed to 1.9 million contributions received in the first three months of the year from 1.1 million individual donors, with the majority of donations being in amounts under $200.

The Biden campaign also noted an increase in sustaining donors, surpassing 212,000, more than double the number at this stage in the 2020 election cycle when Biden defeated Trump, reported Reuters.

Moreover, the campaign is launching a $30 million, six-week paid media initiative in battleground states. This campaign includes targeted ad buys aimed at Latino, Black, Asian American, and Pacific Islander voters, as well as supporters of Nikki Haley, who withdrew her challenge to Trump for the Republican nomination in early March.

On the other hand, the Trump campaign has yet to reveal its fundraising numbers for March. However, it is actively working to narrow Biden's financial edge, especially after overcoming primary challengers last month. This includes efforts to surpass the fundraising achieved during the "three presidents extravaganza" with a significant fundraising push this week.

Trump is slated to participate in a significant fundraiser in Florida on Saturday, where his campaign anticipates raising over $33 million. The event will be hosted by hedge fund founder John Paulson.

Both candidates are gathering funds that can serve not only their respective campaigns but also the national party committees and state parties.

The Biden campaign stated that President Biden has visited every battleground state in under 20 days, and campaign surrogates have engaged in 69 campaign events throughout March.