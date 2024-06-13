President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have offered contrasting responses to the Supreme Court's recent ruling on the abortion pill mifepristone. On Thursday, the Court ruled unanimously to uphold access to the pill, a decision that maintains the status quo but does little to quell the ongoing debate over reproductive rights in the United States.

President Biden stopped short of celebrating the ruling, instead framing it within the broader struggle for reproductive freedom. According to The Hill, Biden said, "Today's decision does not change the fact that the fight for reproductive freedom continues. It does not change the fact that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago, and women lost a fundamental freedom."

He emphasized that the availability of mifepristone is still under threat from what he described as "Republican elected officials' extreme and dangerous agenda to ban abortion nationwide." Biden reiterated his commitment to restoring Roe v. Wade's protections through federal legislation.

Vice President Kamala Harris also weighed in, attributing the current landscape of abortion restrictions to Trump's influence. Harris said, "While Trump relentlessly attacks reproductive freedoms, President Biden and I will never stop fighting to protect them," as reported by The Hill. She underscored the administration's stance against the restrictive laws passed in 21 states since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Meanwhile, Trump has yet to clearly define his stance on mifepristone and broader abortion policies. ABC News reported that despite indicating for months that he would soon release details on his position, Trump has remained vague. During a meeting with congressional Republicans on the day of the ruling, Trump did not address the decision directly but reiterated his view that abortion regulations should be determined by individual states. He has previously taken credit for the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which he sees as a significant achievement of his administration.

Trump has expressed support for exceptions in cases of rape, incest, and to save the life of the mother, but he has not committed to a specific timeframe for state-level bans. ABC News highlighted that he has criticized a six-week ban in Florida while also discussing a potential national 16-week ban with exceptions.

According to ABC News, as both Biden and Trump navigate their respective positions on this issue, it remains a pivotal topic for voters heading into the November elections.