President Biden, in a speech on Sunday, highlighted the long-anticipated ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas as it was officially put into effect. He expressed his relief and satisfaction, stating that the agreement had "finally come to fruition" after a lengthy and challenging process.

"Today's ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages is a result of a principled and effective policy that we presided over for months," said Biden. "And we got here without a wider war in the Middle East that many predicted. And now it falls to the next administration to help implement this deal."

On Wednesday, President Biden announced the deal after a week of intense negotiations that were mediated by Qatar, the U.S., and Egypt. In his announcement, he explained that as part of the first phase of the agreement, which would last for six weeks, Americans would be among those hostages released. This marked a significant step forward in the complex negotiations and highlighted the role of multiple countries in securing the deal.

Speaking from the White House on Wednesday afternoon, the president emphasized that "no other way for this war to end than with a hostage deal." He described the negotiations as some of the "toughest" he had ever been involved in and expressed his deep satisfaction that the deal had ultimately come to fruition.

"We've had many difficult days since Hamas began its terrible war," Biden said. "We've encountered road blocks and set back. But we've not given up. And now after more than 400 days of struggle, a day of success has arrived."

He further added, "After so much pain, destruction and loss of life, today the guns in Gaza have gone silent."

"Three Israeli women, held against their will in the dark tunnels for 470 days," Biden said of the three female hostages had been released to the custody of the Red Cross on Sunday morning, noting that four more women would be released in seven days, and three additional hostages every seven days thereafter, including at least two American citizens.

"We pray for them and their families as it will be a long recovery", he added.

He also mentioned that this was the deal he outlined for the world in May 31st. "I have worked in foreign policy for decades and this is one of the toughest negotiations I've been part of," he said.

The remarks were delivered while President Biden was in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, which marked his final full day in office. He was there to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday that takes place on Monday, which will coincide with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.