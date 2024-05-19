U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement address at Morehouse College, a historically Black men's college in Georgia on Sunday, despite criticism from some faculty and students over his Israel policies.

Pro-Palestinian protests and encampments have spread at universities across the country in recent weeks after Columbia University summoned New York City police to dismantle tents and arrest over 100 people.

According to CNN, the Morehouse community has shown mixed reactions to Biden's visit, as the college prepares for increased security measures and possible pro-Palestinian protests due to the president's strong backing of Israel's actions against Hamas.

Earlier, few Morehouse faculty members and students wanted the college to withdraw its invitation to Biden over his administration's staunch support for Israel's war in Gaza, where the death toll has mounted over 34,500.

Biden will receive an honorary Morehouse degree, following a faculty vote earlier in the week.

As the possibility of protests looms over the campus, Morehouse College has also taken additional steps to increase security in response to Biden's upcoming visit. Student volunteers participating in the graduation ceremony at Morehouse College this year were mandated to undergo virtual de-escalation training with the Morehouse College Police Department. The de-escalation training aimed to equip these students with the skills to effectively handle potentially difficult situations that may arise during the ceremony, necessitating their intervention.

Black voters are a crucial demographic for Democrats, particularly in Georgia, where approximately one-third of the population is Black. In the 2020 election, Biden secured victory in Georgia by a narrow margin of just 12,000 votes, marking one of the smallest state margins in his triumph over former President Donald Trump.

Biden Aides Asset Gaza Campus Protests Won't Affect His Re-Election Chances

Several senior White House aides have expressed confidence that the protests on U.S. college campuses against Israel's offensive in Gaza will not significantly impact Joe Biden's voter base in the upcoming November election. This confidence persists despite polls showing that many Democrats are deeply dissatisfied with the president's policy on the war.

According to Reuters, several aides informed that they are advising Biden to stay above the fray rather than directly address the relatively small groups of protesters on college campuses. Despite warnings from some Democratic strategists and youth organizers, the White House and many within the Biden campaign maintain an optimistic stance on the issue. They believe that the protests on college campuses against Israel's offensive in Gaza will not significantly affect Biden's chances in the November election.

They contend that these groups are too insignificant in number to pose a threat to the president's re-election campaign.

When faced with the choice between Biden and Trump in November, many officials, including Democrats who oppose U.S. policy, remain confident that they will ultimately choose Biden.