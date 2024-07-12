President Joe Biden defended his fitness for office during a high-stakes press conference Thursday despite two significant gaffes: calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "President Putin," and his Vice President Kamala Harris "Vice President Trump." This comes as a growing number of Democrats call him to end his re-election bid and step aside.

Biden, the 81-year-old president under pressure over concerns about his mental fitness, maintained his confidence in his candidacy during the nearly hour-long press conference with reporters. However, early in the press conference, he made a huge blunder, accidentally referring to Vice President Kamala Harris by the wrong name.

"I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president did I think she was not qualified to be president," Biden said, confusing his running mate with his Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

Trump was quick to seize on the moment, writing on his social media: "Crooked Joe begins his 'Big Boy' Press Conference with, 'I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president.' Great job, Joe!"

Just two hours before the solo press conference, Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "President Putin" at the NATO summit, drawing gasps from the crowd.

These verbal slips threatened to overshadow Biden's otherwise robust performance, where he addressed foreign policy issues, including Russia and China, and focused on the risks if his successor disengaged from international affairs.

"I believe I'm the best qualified to govern," he said, adding, "And I think I'm the best qualified to win. But there are other people who could beat Trump too. But it's all starting from scratch. And you know, we talk about money raised. We're not doing bad."

Biden said he has taken three "significant and intense neurological exams," most recently in February, and would take another one only if his doctors recommend it. "They say I'm in good shape," he said.

The president also talked about his determination to continue his campaign and the importance of his leadership in safeguarding civil rights, liberties, and women's rights. "I gotta finish this job because there's so much at stake," he said.

Following the solo press conference, at least three more House Democrats called on Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

Even though Biden's team felt optimistic about his performance, it remained unclear whether he did enough to repair the damage with members of his party who worry he no longer has what it takes to defeat Trump and be effective for another four years.

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., praised Biden as "a remarkable leader of unparalleled public service" but said it's time to go. Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., said that Biden's debate performance last month was "not a blip" and that swing state polls have "worsened alarmingly" since then.

Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., who is running for re-election in a competitive district in November, expressed hope that President Biden would step aside in favor of "a candidate for President who will communicate a positive vision for every person in this country."

Biden fielded questions for nearly an hour at the press conference as he dismissed concerns that continuing his campaign would tarnish his legacy, saying, "I'm not in this for my legacy. I'm in this to complete the job I started."

He was confident that he would not face a challenge at the Democratic National Convention but acknowledged that the party was free to make its own decisions.

When asked if he would consider stepping aside if Vice President Harris polled better against Trump, Biden was dismissive, pointing to current data showing him still in the race.