President Joe Biden will reportedly not enforce a ban of TikTok that is scheduled to take effect on Sunday, punting the implementation of the law to his successor Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as president on Monday.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on the ban last week and could issue its decision as soon as Friday. Its decision could be moot if the law is not enforced.

The official said the outgoing administration was leaving the implementation of the law — and the potential enforcement of the ban — to Trump, the Associated Press reported, citing a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Trump, who initially called for banning the popular video app because of national security concerns, has since changed his mind and has said he wants to keep it available in the U.S.

Amid the eleventh-hour jockeying, TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew will attend Trump's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol at the incoming president's invitation.

Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, said the incoming administration may take steps to "keep TikTok from going dark."

He told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" law banning TikTok "allows for an extension as long as a viable deal is on the table."

Last April, Congress passed a law banning TikTok unless ByteDance, the platform's China-based parent company, divests from the company by Jan. 19.

The, signed by Biden, also gives the president the ability to grant a one-time 90-day extension if "significant progress" has been made toward selling the company.