President Joe Biden's campaign significantly outperformed Donald Trump's campaign in both fundraising and expenditures in the month of June. Disclosures published on Saturday revealed that Biden's campaign managed to raise and spend more funds, even following a disappointing debate performance. This financial advantage suggests a robust response from donors and a strong campaign effort despite earlier setbacks.

In June, President Joe Biden's main campaign account raised $64 million and spent $59 million, primarily on campaign ads. By the end of the month, the campaign had $95 million remaining in the bank, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission, reported Reuters.

Republican Donald Trump's main campaign account reported raising $21 million and spending approximately $10 million in June, ending the month with $128 million in cash. In contrast, Biden, 81, raised over $5 million in the three days following his June 27 debate against Trump, 78. Despite Biden's stammering performance and inability to effectively counter Trump's numerous false claims, his campaign saw a significant fundraising boost.

In May, Donald Trump's fundraising efforts exceeded those of Joe Biden, driven by a surge in donations leading up to his May 30 conviction on business fraud charges. Trump has criticized the case as politically motivated, though without providing evidence.

The largest super PAC supporting Trump, MAGA Inc, reported raising more than $22 million that month. This substantial amount included significant contributions from hotelier Robert Bigelow and Linda McMahon, a former professional wrestling executive, each donating $5 million. This influx of funds contrasted with Biden's financial performance in the same period.

On Biden's side, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman donated $3 million to FF Pac, a super PAC dedicated to backing the president's re-election campaign, as reported in a separate Federal Election Commission filing.

This month, Biden has encountered increasing pressure from Democratic lawmakers urging him to withdraw from the race, and his fundraising efforts have reportedly declined. Several Biden fundraising events are reportedly on hold as some big-money donors have urged Biden to bow out.

Alternatively, Biden could transfer his campaign funds to the Democratic Party, which is a significant contributor to his re-election effort. The party's main fundraising group reported raising $39 million in June.

Meanwhile, the main fundraising account for Trump's Republican Party raised $67 million during the same period.