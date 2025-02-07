Live poultry markets in New York City and some of the surrounding counties were ordered to close for a week after seven cases of bird flu were detected in New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Friday.

The governor's announcement emphasized that there is no immediate threat to the public and that she is taking the step to be "proactive" about monitoring for avian flu.

"My top priority will always be to keep New Yorkers safe, and I have directed our state agencies to use all available resources to ensure we are taking every measure necessary to keep the risk to the public low," Hochul said.

"We will continue to take these measured, common sense steps that will curb the spread of bird flu and ultimately protect our communities," she said.

The order requires the markets in NYC, Long Island and Westchester County, to sell down all inventory, complete cleaning and disinfection procedures, and remain closed for a period of five days after cleaning and disinfection.

The order was issued after the avian flu was detected in markets in Queens, the Bronx and Brooklyn during routine monitoring by the Department of Agriculture and Markets since Jan. 31.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been 67 confirmed cases of bird flu in humans in the United States and one death associated with the disease.

A Louisiana man over 60 was the first to die from bird flu last month.

New York State Health Commissioner James McDonald listed some recommendations to remain safe.

"Those who have regular contact with livestock and wild birds should safeguard their health by wearing personal protective equipment when in contact with these animals," he said.

"We will remain vigilant in working with our state and local partners to monitor for detections and reduce any potential risks to public health and safety," McDonald said.