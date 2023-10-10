KEY POINTS All four BLACKPINK members reached 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify

Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé debuted as soloists, starting from 2018 to 2023

BLACKPINK is the only female K-Pop group to achieve the feat

BLACKPINK continues to prove its power in the music industry worldwide, breaking another world record highlighting the members' solo careers.

Twitter account @chartdata recently reported that Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé made history on Spotify after each of their solo accounts peaked at 10 million monthly listeners. This comes after Jennie surpassed the record for the first time in her career after officially releasing the single, "You & Me," this month.

Though BLACKPINK has been active as a group, the members have ventured into releasing solo music since 2018. Lisa, who was recently named a new member of Spotify's Billionaires Club, released her solo single album, "LALISA," in 2021; Rosé also released "R" around the same time.

Jennie, for her part, was the first member of BLACKPINK to debut as a soloist, releasing the single "SOLO" over five years ago. As of late, the track accumulated over 540 million streams.

Meanwhile, Jisoo only made her debut this year with the single album "ME," which featured a total of two tracks, "Flower" and "All Eyes On Me."

Following the news, fans — known as BLINKS — took to social media to express how proud they were of the members, given that they succeeded individually and as a group.

"BLACKPINK is the only group where members are successful simultaneously as solo artists and as bandmates [and] Jennie did it without any album is such a proud moment for me," one user wrote on Twitter.

Another commented, "Queens of K-Pop."

"No one's doing it like them," a third user said.

"Do you get BLACKPINK's power????? Like solo or group, they will always be loved and famous," a fourth user added.

Another wrote, "Best female K-Pop group for a reason."

In other news, BLACKPINK is currently on a break after the success of its "Born Pink" world tour, which sold out 66 out of 66 of its shows.

Contract renewal negotiations with its longtime label, YG Entertainment, are still ongoing, though the group's first initial contract expired in August — at the same the group celebrated its 7th anniversary. The company nor the members have yet to release an official statement regarding the matter.