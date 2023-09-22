Will Jennie Join BTS' V In Hybe? Fans Discuss Possible Agencies For BLACKPINK Members
KEY POINTS
- More reports about BLACKPINK's contract renewal circulated online
- YG Entertainment YG insisted that nothing is confirmed at the moment.
- Fans discuss the possibility of members signing with different agencies
As BLACKPINK's contract renewal with YG Entertainment remains uncertain, the K-Pop community is now discussing the possibilities of each member signing with other labels in South Korea.
Local media outlet Sports Seoul recently reported that Rosé was the only member to renew her contract with her longtime label, while members Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa could be seeking opportunities elsewhere.
Though YG immediately debunked the rumors, clarifying that "nothing is confirmed" and that negotiations are still ongoing, fans — known as BLINKS — started a discussion online, predicting where the members of BLACKPINK might sign soon.
"Fans speculate: #Jennie at HYBE, #Jisoo with SM, #Lisa at Universal Music? What's your take on these potential moves?" Twitter pop culture account @KGAJA2023 wrote, attaching a photo of the members aligned with the logos of different music labels.
"[Okay], my thoughts [are] BLACKPINK as [group] will sign with [The Black Label], Rosé still in YGE, Jennie and Jisoo will sign with other [labels], Lisa with HYBE," one user speculated.
Another commented, "People are thinking Jennie will likely sign with HYBE LABELS, Jisoo will likely sign with SM Entertainment. So, likely looks like BLACKPINK disbandment at this point."
"Jennie might sign with HYBE so she can get into different activities," a user suggested, per Allkpop. While another wrote, "Lisa has a lot of offers from big overseas companies, so she would definitely sign with a big foreign label."
"I can see HYBE already prepared sum huge amount of bucks and waiting [for] the moment [when] BLACKPINK will sign off from YG," a fifth user stated.
However, some fans mentioned that BLACKPINK should sign with another agency altogether so they would remain together as a group.
"YG had all those years to show us #BLACKPINK was secure, important, and well deserved, but they left my girls in the worst moments. I really hope they do not renew with this s—ty agency," one user opined.
Another commented, "BLACKPINK better run to [another] agency, or they going to get the 2NE1 treatment." The user seemingly referred to how 2NE1 found out about its disbandment through the media and several rumors about mistreatment toward the members.
YG and BLACKPINK have yet to release an official statement regarding the contract renewal negotiations as of press time.
