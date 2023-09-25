KEY POINTS Jisoo and Jennie are reportedly establishing their own agencies

YG Entertainment once again debunked the rumors

No official statement about BLACKPINK's contract has been released

A new rumor has claimed that BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Jennie have established their own entertainment agencies.

Local media outlet News 1 revealed Monday that the 27-year-old Chanel ambassador and the 28-year-old idol-turned-actress have built one-person agencies to cater to their individual activities. This surfaced amid the ongoing contract renewal discussions between BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment.

Following the report, however, the South Korea-based entertainment giant immediately debunked it, telling Newsen, "Nothing has been confirmed yet regarding Blackpink's contract renewal and future activities."

Speculations have been circulating over the past weeks, especially after the internationally renowned K-Pop group concluded its "Born Pink" world tour at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, last week.

Fans — known as BLINKS — expected the release of a statement from both parties soon after it ended. But no official news about the contract renewal has been released since then. Instead, several reports stated that Rosé was the only member allegedly renewing her contract, while Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa, would continue their solo activities elsewhere.

The report noted that the group was discussing still working together as BLACKPINK, though the members would be signing with different agencies. YG also debunked the report, saying that "nothing has been confirmed."

Previously, another rumor spread that Lisa — the 26-year-old Thailand-born singer — was the only member of the group who would not renew her individual contract with YG. The company also addressed the rumors, claiming that it was not confirmed. Lisa has been allegedly receiving offers from international agencies worldwide and was even reported to have rejected two offers from YG.

BLACKPINK's first contract ended last August, seven years after its debut in 2016. The group slowly rose to international stardom and has since become one of the biggest female K-Pop acts in history.

The members, however, have kept their contract renewal negotiations under wraps. Some members have been active on social media as well. But they have been posting about their recent endeavors, including their best memories and behind-the-scenes photos of the "Born Pink" world tour.

Amid the ongoing reports, it remains clear that BLACKPINK intends to move forward as a group. During the K-Pop act's final tour day, Jennie assured the crowd, saying, "BLINKS, thank you for cheering and loving us all the time. We'll continue to be amazing. Love you guys."