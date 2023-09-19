KEY POINTS Jisoo will be back as an actress as she makes a special cameo in an upcoming South Korean movie

"Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman" will be released in theaters in South Korea next Wednesday

Jisoo previously made cameos on K-drama shows "The Producers" and "Arthdal Chronicles"

A press conference for the upcoming South Korean mystery thriller movie "Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman" was held Tuesday at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall, revealing that BLACKPINK's Jisoo will make a special cameo appearance.

According to South Korean media outlet Star Today, Kim Seong-sik, the film's director, revealed during the press conference for the movie that he came to think of Jisoo after watching her in the South Korean drama "Snowdrop." He said that he thought of the actress-singer while looking for an actress who would fit the image of a fairy.

"It was 50% fan sentiment and 50% because her schedule fit," he joked.

Other artists who will make a special appearance in the movie are Park Jeong-min, Lee Jeung-eun and Park Myung-hoon, per Osen.

"Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman" is based on the Naver webtoon "Possessed" by Fresh and Kim Hong-tae.

It tells the story of Dr. Cheon, a fake exorcist who can't see ghosts but solves cases with ghost-like insight. He performs fake exorcisms on people until he comes across a powerful possession case he has never experienced before.

Playing the main characters are Gang Dong-won as Dr. Cheon, Huh Joon-ho as Beom-cheon, Esom as Yoo-kyung, Lee Dong-hwi as Kang Do-ryung/Inbae, Kim Jong-soo as President Hwang and Park So-yi as Yoo-min.

Meanwhile, Ahn Doo-ho, Yoon Byeong-hee, Joo Bo-bi and Park Kyung-hye will appear in the movie in supporting roles.

"Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman" will be released in theaters in South Korea next Wednesday, Sept. 27.

In 2015, Jisoo appeared as a special guest in the South Korean comedy-drama series "The Producers" alongside 2NE1's Sandara Park, South Korean actor Kim Min-jae, BOYFRIEND's Minwoo and WINNER's Kang Seung-yoon.

In 2019, the BLACKPINK member trended worldwide when she made a special appearance on tvN's fantasy drama series "Arthdal Chronicles." Jisoo made a brief appearance in the June 22 episode of the drama as the love interest of Song Joong-ki's character.

In 2021, Jisoo starred in the South Korean drama series "Snowdrop" with South Korean actor Jung Hae-in as the lead characters Eun Yeong-ro and Lim Soo-ho, respectively.

Set in 1987, when South Korea was under a dictatorial government, "Snowdrop" centered on lovers who first met on a blind date.

Jisoo, who played the role of an English literature major, won awards for her performance as Yeong-ro. The BLACKPINK member was named Best New Actress at the second DDU Korean Drama Awards in Thailand and Outstanding Korean Actress at the 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards, among many others.

Fans are anticipating Jisoo's appearance as an actress again in the upcoming film "Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman."