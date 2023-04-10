KEY POINTS Robert Heikka, a middle school teacher, went missing on Oct. 25, 2020

He was last seen driving from his home in his white 2012 Chevrolet Impala

Authorities are now working to identify the body found inside the car

Deputies in Volusia County, Florida, found a car, belonging to a teacher missing for over two years, with a body inside.

The car belonging to 70-year-old Robert Heikka from Port Orange was found Saturday in a canal near 4290 Pioneer Trail, according to a press release by Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

"The car is in a canal along Pioneer Trail where the water level has recently dropped significantly," the statement said. The vehicle was first spotted by Sunshine State Sonar Search Team and Recon Dive Recovery. The volunteer search teams dove into the water and matched the license plate tag with Heikka's vehicle. Shortly after locating the vehicle, authorities managed to take the car out of the water. As they entered the vehicle, they found a dead person inside, the statement further said, according to WFTV.

While police have not officially identified the dead body, officials have informed Heikka's family about the discovery.

"We went out with both Sunshine State Sonar Search Team and Recon Dive Recovery to continue the search for beloved teacher Robert Heikka," the Port Orange Police Department said on Facebook. "Through hard work and dedication by the many involved, his vehicle was located. Volusia Sheriff's Office responded with resources and assisted greatly in the recovery after the vehicle was discovered."

Authorities are now in the process of identifying the body found inside the car, the sheriff's office added. Police have not revealed the details regarding the cause or manner of death.

Heikka, a middle school teacher, went missing on October 25, 2020. He was last seen driving from his home in Port Orange in his white 2012 Chevrolet Impala with the FL tag KRZI78, Law & Crime reported.

When he was a no-show at the school on Oct. 26, the staff went to his home, but there was no answer. They then went to the police to file a missing person complaint. Investigators said Heikka's cell phone was last tracked on Oct. 25 to the area of I-4 and State Road 44. After that, the phone became inactive. "Multiple law-enforcement agencies launched a massive search effort but Heikka was nowhere to be found," Sunshine State Sonar Search Team said in a statement on Facebook.

On the two-year anniversary of Heikka's disappearance, Sunshine State Sonar teamed up with Recon Dive Recovery and launched an operation to find the teacher.

As per the search team's statement, it appears Heikka "lost control of his vehicle on a sharp corner that fateful night." His car went crashing through 75 feet of trees and brushed before ending up in the small canal.

"We would like to express our sincere condolences to Robert's friends and family. This is an extremely sad case with such a tragic ending," the search team added.