Vice President J.D. Vance wasted no time challenging British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the UK's approach to free speech Thursday, only for Starmer to fire back that Britain has upheld free expression for a "very long time" and wouldn't encroach on the U.S.

"JD, let's we're putting you on stage," Trump said during the joint press conference with Starmer.

"I said, what I said, which is that we do have, of course, a special relationship with our friends in the UK and also with some of our European allies, but we also know that there have been infringements on free speech that actually affect not just the British. Of course, what the British do in their own country is up to them, but also affect American technology companies and, by extension, American citizens," Vance said. "So that is something that we'll talk about today at lunch."

Starmer didn't hesitate to clap back.

"We've had free speech for a very, very long time in the United Kingdom and it will last for a very, very long time," Starmer said. "I mean, certainly we wouldn't want to reach across US citizens, and we don't, and that's absolutely right, but in relation to free speech in the UK. I'm very proud of our history there."

"I almost forgot about Vance. They still let him speak?" one X user pointed out.

"I think Starmer is just reminding him that free speech in the UK isn't dictated by Silicon Valley billionaires—or MAGA politicians desperately trying to defend them," another said.

Despite Vance's fumble adding an awkward moment, Starmer held a diplomatic tone in post-meeting remarks.

"The bond between the UK and the US couldn't be stronger. Thank you for your hospitality, @POTUS," Starmer posted.

Vance's rocky entrance into the vice presidency has been widely scrutinized. The Ohio Capital Journal recently published a scathing op-ed, describing his early weeks in office as an "acute embarrassment back home." The publication slammed him for prioritizing relationships with far-right European figures over strengthening democratic alliances. "Seriously, Vance manifests juvenile cringe, not sober sway, as he settles into his nondescript role as an appendage in the Trump-Musk administration," the article stated.

Yet Trump and Starmer sought common ground elsewhere, discussing pathways to peace in Ukraine, economic initiatives, and a high-tech trade agreement.

"We're the only two Western countries with trillion-dollar tech sectors... (We're) leaders in AI and look, we take a similar approach on this issue. Instead of over-regulating these new technologies, we're seizing the opportunities that they offer," Starmer said.