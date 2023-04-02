KEY POINTS Britney Spears was spotted with a man at a Starbucks in the beachside town of Dorado

Spears and the mystery man reportedly left in the same car together

A report said that the unidentified man was part of the singer's security team

Britney Spears was seen with a "mystery man" while on vacation sans her husband, Sam Asghari.

Page Six obtained photos of the "Oops!....I Did It Again" singer hanging out with an unidentified man in Puerto Rico Saturday, just a day after Asghari denied that they were having a marital crisis.

An unnamed insider told Page Six that the man is a member of Spears' "security personnel."

Spears wore a black off-the-shoulder romper when she stopped by a Starbucks in the beachside town of Dorado. In one photo, she appeared to be checking the menu next to the man. Another shot showed her taking a sip from her tumbler cup as she looked up at the man.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the man, dressed in a striped T-shirt, a pair of khaki pants and a black cap, was overheard speaking in Spanish.

"[He] ordered and [they] left in the same car together," the unnamed tipster added.

According to the outlet, Spears' rep did not immediately return its request for comment, while her husband's publicist declined to comment.

Fans recently began speculating that Spears and Asghari may be experiencing marital issues after they were spotted without their wedding rings in separate sightings. The actor also did not join his wife on her trip to Mexico and Puerto Rico.

However, Asghari's rep Brandon Cohen, from BAC Talent, issued a statement denying the rumors of trouble in the celebrity couple's marriage.

"Sam is not having marital issues. He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie," the rep said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Asghari also set the record straight on the rumors by posting selfies showing off his silver wedding ring.

In one photo shared via his Instagram Stories, the former personal trainer hilariously held his ring finger up to his mouth, seemingly imitating Dr. Evil's signature move. He accompanied the snap with a laughing crying emoji.

An anonymous source close to Spears and Asghari also assured the Daily Mail that "all is good" between the pair despite being apart as he works on his film project and she enjoys a getaway.

"Sam is working on a project and she is on a vacation with Cade," the tipster said, referring to Spears' longtime manager and friend, Cade Hudson.

There have been various speculations surrounding Spears and Asghari's marriage since they tied the knot at the singer's California home in June 2022. In December last year, the actor shut down the rumors that he was a controlling husband.

"No, I don't even control what we have for dinner," he joked to TMZ.

"You know, in the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on, so I understand where [fans are] coming from," Asghari added, referring to Spears' 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021. "They're just being protective. If anything, they're being good fans."