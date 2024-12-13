Residents in Maine were warned to stay away from brown snow that suddenly started falling in Rumford, a town about two hours north of Portland, on Tuesday.

The brown and tan colored snow fell after a machine malfunctioned at the Rumford Mill, a pulp and paper mill, and released black liquor.

The Town of Rumford shared on its Facebook page that the state's Department of Environmental Protection was testing the brown snow, but reiterated that their concerns for public safety were minimal by Thursday.

"In the meantime out of an abundance of caution please avoid ingesting or direct skin contact with the brown snow," the post added.

Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

When the snow initially fell on Tuesday, it had a pH level of 10, which would irritate the skin despite the snow being non-toxic.

In an initial post, the Town of Rumford warned people not to touch it and to keep their pets away too.