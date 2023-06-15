KEY POINTS Jin wrote a message to ARMYs in celebration of BTS' 10th anniversary

BTS member Jin may be serving his military service in South Korea. But he's never forgotten his beloved ARMYs.

On Tuesday, June 13 — exactly a decade since BTS debuted in the K-pop industry under BigHit Music — the 30-year-old South Korean artist wrote a heartwarming letter to his supporters, promising that he would immediately meet with ARMYs via Weverse Live after his discharge.

"Hello, I'm Jin. Thanks to our ARMYs, we're celebrating our 10th anniversary. There's a saying that mountains and rivers change in 10 years. It's amazing that the love between BTS and ARMY doesn't change," Jin began in his letter uploaded on Weverse, adding that he wanted to give fans more content for the group's 10th anniversary but was unable to film enough before entering the military.

"As far as I know, the remaining members are working hard on the 10th-anniversary [content]... With 365 days left in the military and a year left, I'll go to the company and see you through Weverse Live instead of going home as soon as I'm discharged," he promised.

He continued, "Of course, it's early so I can stay home and come back, but I won't make any plans, and I'll be with you on the 11th anniversary," before concluding his message with a thank you for the support, and that he hopes ARMYs would stay with them until their "bodies can perform on stage."

"The Astronaut" hitmaker became the first BTS member to enter South Korea's military last December. He was followed by J-Hope in April, while members RM, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook and V have yet to announce plans for their enlistment.

The international superstars are celebrating their anniversary and have released varying media content for Festa. They previously live-streamed three of their concerts through Weverse and YouTube, including 2019's "5th Muster [Magic Shop] In Seoul," 2020's "Map Of The Soul ON: E" and 2021's "Muster SOWOOZOO."

The group also released six never-before-seen dance practice videos from different eras, the digital single "Take Two" and the official trailer for its most-awaited book called "Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS."

Fetsa will conclude with an in-person event in Yeouido, South Korea, on Saturday. Several activities and exhibitions prepared for the event include a Festa Monument, BTS Live Screen, a temporary tattoo booth, and more. BTS' leader, RM, will also host a radio program to interact with ARMYs live from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the same day.