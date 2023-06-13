KEY POINTS BTS made their debut performance on M Countdown on June 13, 2013

Fans looked back at BTS' tweets on their debut as the group celebrates its 10th anniversary

BTS turned Seoul purple for the band's 10th anniversary celebration

As BTS celebrates its 10-year anniversary, fans are looking back at what the members had to say on social media when they made their debut a decade ago.

On June 12, 2013, the South Korean boy group released its debut single, "No More Dream." The song served as the title track for the group's debut single album, "2 Cool 4 Skool," and was described as "a fresh new take on '90s hip-hop" with the bold message of "What is your dream?"

The then-rookies performed "No More Dream" and "We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2" on their debut stage on M Countdown on June 13, 2013.

Take a trip down memory lane and check out the tweets of the BTS members during their debut 10 years ago below.

RM

RM revealed that he was the first member to join BTS and vowed to do his "best" ahead of the group's first official performance.

"I'm Rap Monster Kim Namjoon. It's D-Day, everyone. I started as the first candidate for BTS and finally did something after [three] years. It feels new. I'll do my best! BTS fighting," BTS' leader, then 18, tweeted at the time, according to a translation via Papago.

"I love you all. Let's do our best. Leader Kim will also do well. Fighting to us for existing," he wrote in another tweet.

랩몬스터 김남준입니다 디데이네요 여러분. 방탄소년단 1호 후보로 시작해서 드디어 3년만에 뭔가 하게 되었습니다. 감회가 새롭네요 진짜 잘 할게요! 방탄소년단 화이팅. — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 11, 2013

사랑해요 여러분 앞으로 잘해봐요 우리. 김리다 잘할게요. 우리존재 화이팅. — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 11, 2013

Jin

Jin expressed his gratitude to all the fans who attended BTS' debut showcase.

"Hello~Jin. Thank you so much for coming today. Thanks to our fans, we had a great showcase. It's late. Good night. See you again next time," BTS' oldest member, who was 20 going on 21 at the time, wrote.

안녕하진 오늘 와주셔서 정말 감사해요 팬여러분들 덕분에 정말 즐거운쇼케이스 된거같아요

늦은시간인데 잘자고

다음에또봐요들~ — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 12, 2013

J-Hope

J-Hope also thanked their fans and promised to continue working hard on their music and performances.

"Everyone, thank you so much for coming today. We will become a more hardworking BTS in the future. J-Hope is sad sad," the rapper, then 19, tweeted.

다들 오늘 와주셔서 너무너무감사합니당 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ @-@ 앞으로 더 열심히하는 방탄소년단이 되겠습니다 ㅠㅠ 제이홉 슬픔슬픔 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 12, 2013

Suga

Suga, meanwhile, uploaded a selfie and promised to share a new photo of Jimin if BTS' official Twitter account reached 10,000 followers before the group would make its debut stage.

"Eungkyakya (means a cute way of laughing)! Thanks a lot! Sobs," the then-20-year-old rapper tweeted.

"Hello, this is Suga. We have more than 8,200 followers. Clap clap clap. If we can reach 10,000 followers before our first M Countdown performance tomorrow, I will use Jimin's abs to do the laundry and post a picture of it on our fan café. Eungkyakya," he said in another tweet.

안녕하세요 슈간데요 팔로워가 8200이 넘었네요 짝짝짝 내일 엠카 첫방전까지 팔로워가 1만명이 넘으면 제가 빡찌민이 복근으로 빨래하는 사진 공카에 올릴께요 응캬캬 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 12, 2013

Overnight, BTS' Twitter account gained the additional followers needed for Suga to keep his promise. So on June 19, 2013, the second oldest member of the group posted a photo of him using Jimin's abs as a washboard on BTS' fan café.

He even added star stickers on the photo before uploading it online.

YOONGI

19.06.2013

✎ Perhaps, is this the washing place?



Eungkyakya finally I washed my clothes.

It’s really difficult to do the laundry :(

It’s the man who kept his promise, Suga eungkyaya



P.S. If you look at it like this, it’s so…e...erotic…eungkyakya :) pic.twitter.com/TptEXS2NV1 — haruharu💜 (slow) (@haruharu_w_bts) April 7, 2018

Jimin

Jimin, for his part, showed off an item with his name on it that he said was a gift from fans.

"Hehe. The fans gave it to me as a gift! The members were taking pictures too so I'm going to secretly upload them first. Thank you! Hah! I've never received anything like this before. It's the best!" the singer, then 17, tweeted.

헤헤 팬들이 선물해주셨어요!

형들도 사진찍고있던데 몰래 먼저 올릴꺼에요

ㅎㅎ 메롱~~감사해요!ㅎ

이런거 처음받아봐요

짱짱! pic.twitter.com/hKKovTrFhq — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 12, 2013

V

V shared a selfie of him rocking a white T-shirt with large printed words and thanked fans who attended their debut showcase.

"Thanks a lot to all the people who came to the showcase today. ⊙д⊙ Really. It's the best. It was fun. V," the then-17-year-old singer tweeted.

오늘 쇼케이스 와주셔서 정말 감사드립니다⊙д⊙

정말.. 짱짱..재미있었어요v pic.twitter.com/xFi7mNtCFa — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 12, 2013

Jungkook

Jungkook, then 15, also posted a photo of himself in his stage outfit as he expressed his gratitude to fans who supported them.

"I'm Jungkook. Thanks a lot to all the fans who came to our showcase today. It was really fun. It's all thanks to the fans. It feels like I've finally debuted. I hope you all had a great time," BTS' youngest member wrote on Twitter.

정국입니다.오늘 저희 쇼케이스에 와주신 팬 여러분들 정말 감사합니다. 정말 재미있었어요~다 팬 여러분들 덕분입니다ㅎ정말 이제야 데뷔를 했다는게 실감이 나네요..ㅎㅎ팬 여러분들은 재밌게 즐기다 가셨을란지.. pic.twitter.com/2kEog75hQS — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 12, 2013

Several landmarks in South Korea's capital city of Seoul lit up in bright hues of purple Monday to celebrate BTS' 10th anniversary.

The Seoul Tourism Organization also produced a Seoul BTS tour map for overseas fans who visit the country during the two-week "2023 BTS Festa," KBS News reported.

The map contains places the members of BTS visited when they were trainees or areas the group had stopped by to film, the city government said.

It includes a total of 13 attraction spots in Seoul: Sungnyemun Gate, Hybe's headquarters building in Yongsan, the Geunjeongjeon Grand Residence and Gyeonghoeru Pavilion in Gyeongbokgung Palace, Yeouido Han River Park, Eulijro, National Museum of Korea, Jamsil Sports Complex, World Cup Bridge, Nodeul Island, Achasan Mountain, Oil Tank Culture Park and Hakdong Park, according to The Korea Herald.