BTS SUGA Is First Person In The World To Own A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
KEY POINTS
- Suga recently attended Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in South Korea
- The BTS member received the first Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 phone in the world
- The K-Pop artist has been a brand ambassador for Samsung since 2020
BTS member Suga received an honorary gift from Samsung to commemorate his partnership with the multinational electronics company.
On Thursday, several famous personalities and K-pop idols, including the 30-year-old "Daechwita" hitmaker, graced Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 at COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, to witness the launch of the newest addition to its iconic foldable smartphone lineup — the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Suga — real name Min Yoon-gi — served as one of the honorary guests during the event, given that he had been an ambassador for the brand since 2020 when the company first collaborated with BTS for a global initiative called "Connect BTS."
To honor their partnership, the rapper was gifted with the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and became the first-ever person to own one, Samsung revealed via its official Twitter account.
The company also posted a photo of Suga receiving the phone from Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon, along with a caption that read, "Held for the first time in Seoul, #SamsungUnpacked saw extra excitement and wonder to the already awe-inspiring event when one of our favorites, #SUGA of @BTS_twt, came to #JoinTheFlipSide. He will be the first in the world to own a #GalaxyZFold5! #GalaxyxSUGA."
During the event, the rapper was also spotted proudly holding up his old Samsung smartphone, which had a sticker of his signature "D-Day," though he was quite camera shy.
Other K-pop idols who attended the event included TWICE's Jeongyeon, Stray Kids and IVE's Jang Won-young. "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney and Brazilian singer Anitta were also spotted at the launch event.
Over the years, Suga received massive praise from fans — known as ARMYs — and the K-pop community for proving his loyalty toward Samsung, especially during his recently concluded "D-Day" world tour.
At the time, Suga only agreed to take a selfie with some of his fans on one condition: they must be using a Samsung Galaxy phone. He has since been labeled a "true" brand ambassador for demonstrating utmost commitment to brands he has collaborated with.
Aside from Samsung, Suga is also a global brand ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino and the National Basketball Association (NBA) in the United States.
