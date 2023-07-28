KEY POINTS Suga recently attended Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in South Korea

BTS member Suga received an honorary gift from Samsung to commemorate his partnership with the multinational electronics company.

On Thursday, several famous personalities and K-pop idols, including the 30-year-old "Daechwita" hitmaker, graced Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 at COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, to witness the launch of the newest addition to its iconic foldable smartphone lineup — the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Suga — real name Min Yoon-gi — served as one of the honorary guests during the event, given that he had been an ambassador for the brand since 2020 when the company first collaborated with BTS for a global initiative called "Connect BTS."

To honor their partnership, the rapper was gifted with the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and became the first-ever person to own one, Samsung revealed via its official Twitter account.

Held for the first time in Seoul, #SamsungUnpacked saw extra excitement and wonder to the already awe-inspiring event when one of our favorites, #SUGA of @BTS_twt, came to #JoinTheFlipSide ✨ He will be the first in the world to own a #GalaxyZFold5! #GalaxyxSUGA — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 27, 2023

The company also posted a photo of Suga receiving the phone from Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon, along with a caption that read, "Held for the first time in Seoul, #SamsungUnpacked saw extra excitement and wonder to the already awe-inspiring event when one of our favorites, #SUGA of @BTS_twt, came to #JoinTheFlipSide. He will be the first in the world to own a #GalaxyZFold5! #GalaxyxSUGA."

During the event, the rapper was also spotted proudly holding up his old Samsung smartphone, which had a sticker of his signature "D-Day," though he was quite camera shy.

Other K-pop idols who attended the event included TWICE's Jeongyeon, Stray Kids and IVE's Jang Won-young. "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney and Brazilian singer Anitta were also spotted at the launch event.

Over the years, Suga received massive praise from fans — known as ARMYs — and the K-pop community for proving his loyalty toward Samsung, especially during his recently concluded "D-Day" world tour.

At the time, Suga only agreed to take a selfie with some of his fans on one condition: they must be using a Samsung Galaxy phone. He has since been labeled a "true" brand ambassador for demonstrating utmost commitment to brands he has collaborated with.

Aside from Samsung, Suga is also a global brand ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino and the National Basketball Association (NBA) in the United States.