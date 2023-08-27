KEY POINTS BigHit Music recently released an updated schedule for V's solo promotions

"Scenery," "Winter Bear" and "Snow Flower" will hit all music streaming platforms today

The BTS member will release his solo debut album, "Layover," on Sept. 8.

BTS member V is currently gearing up for the release of his solo debut album "Layover." But he has also prepared several surprises for the fans, including the release of his three unreleased solo tracks.

BigHit Music recently unveiled an updated schedule for the 27-year-old South Korean artist's promotional activities, prompting excited reactions from fans — known as ARMYs — highly anticipating his solo debut slated for early September.

Interestingly, the schedule showed that V — real name Kim Taehyung — will officially make three of his unreleased solo singles available on all music streaming platforms, namely: "Scenery," "Winter Bear" and "Snow Flower." They were only available on Soundcloud and YouTube before.

Both "Scenery" and "Winter Bear" were released in 2019. The former was written and composed by the singer-dancer himself. The latter was a collaboration with his bandmate RM, South Korean producer Hiss Noise and South Korean singer-songwriter ADORA.

Meanwhile, "Snow Flower" was V's Christmas gift to fans, which dropped on the holiday in 2020. The song was a collaboration with Kwon Sung-hwan — professionally known as Peakboy, a South Korean rapper famous for the tracks "Gin & Tonic," "Loop" and "Anywhere," among others.

Fans can start listening to the tracks via Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music as soon as they drop at 3 p.m. KST on Monday.

Aside from the unreleased tracks, V recently dropped two teasers for the music video of "Blue," two sets of concept photos and the music videos for "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days" — available also on music streaming platforms. He is slated to release a third set of concept photos on Tuesday and the fourth next week — on Sept. 6, to be exact.

Though he has yet to release the full album, two of the tracks have already made it to one of the biggest international music charts, the Global 200 (excluding U.S.). "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days" charted simultaneously on the Billboard music chart, ranking at No. 6 and No. 8, respectively. This feat also made V the first-ever South Korean soloist to debut two songs on the same chart at the same time.

"Layover" will officially drop on Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. KST.