KEY POINTS All seven BTS members submitted respective entries for the 2024 GRAMMYs

RM, Jimin and V submitted their albums for the Best Pop Vocal Album category

Jimin and Jungkook are possible contenders for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year

The Recording Academy is now accepting submissions for the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, and all seven BTS members are confirmed to have submitted their respective solo releases for nominations.

The Bulletin — an independent online publication best known for its album reviews, cultural criticism and essays on the entertainment industry — dropped its compilation of confirmed submissions for the highly anticipated music awards. Though the list has yet to be completed, it appears that RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V were among the first batch of artists who submitted their entries.

To be eligible for nomination, it must be noted that all recordings must have been commercially released between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 15, 2023, in the United States. Interestingly, each BTS member passed the first requirement, as the members actively released solo projects, beginning from Oct. 28, 2022, until Sept. 8, 2023.

According to the outlet, Suga — who also goes by the stage name Agust D — submitted his solo album, "D-Day," under the Best Rap Album category. Meanwhile, the main track, "Haegeum," was submitted for Best Rap Performance as well as Best Music Video. "D-Day" was released last April.

J-Hope, for his part, couldn't submit his solo debut album, "Jack In The Box" — given that it was released on music streaming platforms in July 2022. But he has one track eligible for a nomination, and it's none other than his collaboration with American rapper J. Cole, titled "On The Street." It was submitted under the category of Best Pop/Duo Performance and Best Music Video.

Jimin's first solo album, "FACE," was submitted under the Best Pop Vocal Album. The title track, "Like Crazy," was also entered into several categories, including Record of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video. His featured song on the "Fast X" official soundtrack, "Angel, Pt.1" — a collaboration with JVKE, Muni Long, Kodak Black and NLE Choppa — may also be a contender for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Before Jin began his mandatory military service in South Korea in December last year, he gifted fans with a heartwarming gift, the solo single "The Astronaut." It was submitted under the Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video categories.

RM's "Indigo" is also up for a nomination under the Best Pop Vocal Album; his collaboration track with South Korean singer Youjeen, called "Wild Flower," was also submitted for Best Pop/Duo Performance and Best Music Video.

As predicted by most music critics in early September, Jungkook also submitted his hit track, "Seven," for the 2024 GRAMMYs. At the time, they mentioned that the 26-year-old "maknae" or youngest member of BTS was a contender for Record of The Year and Song of The Year. Interestingly, they guessed it right as "Seven" was entered into those categories, in addition to Best Pop/Duo Group Performance and Best Music Video.

V — real name Kim Taehyung — was a buzzer beater for the annual music awards, as "Layover" was released just a week before the timeframe of eligibility. The album was entered into the Pop Vocal Album category — joining the likes of his bandmates Jimin and RM. The main track, "Slow Dancing," was submitted for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video as well.

If nominated, this would be the first time each member could be in the running to take home a GRAMMY Award. Over the past years, BTS was nominated as a group during the 63rd, 64th, and 65th GRAMMY Awards.

Its English tracks "Dynamite" and "Butter" were nominated for Best Pop/Duo Performance consecutively; "Music Of The Spheres" was nominated for Album of The Year, "Yet To Come" was nominated for Best Music Video and "My Universe" featuring Coldplay was nominated for Best Pop/Duo Performance in February of this year.

The first round of voting for the 2024 GRAMMY Awards will take place from Oct. 11 to 20. The official nominations list will be announced on Nov. 10 via a special live-streaming event.