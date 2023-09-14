KEY POINTS BTS member V's estimated fortune is at $40 million

V — real name Kim Taehyung — has already become a multi-millionaire at age 27, thanks to his successful 10-year career as a member of the internationally acclaimed K-Pop group BTS.

The 27-year-old South Korean artist recently ventured on a solo career, releasing his first solo album, "Layover," which sold a whopping 1.67 million album copies in his home country alone. Interestingly, his shares from the sales may be added to his estimated $40 million fortune (Celebrity Net Worth last updated its record on July 7, while V made his debut this month).

Now among the richest K-Pop stars in the industry, V roughly made $7 million as a member of BTS, which came from its combined net worth of $50 million. The group reportedly earned about $170 million during its 2019 "Love Yourself" world tour, which was in support of its album series of the same name.

In 2020, the singer-songwriter was also awarded 68,385 shares of BigHit Music's stocks from founder Bang Si-Hyuk when Big Hit Entertainment — now known as HYBE — transitioned into a company that shares its stock with the public. As of late, the shares are estimated to be at $15 million.

Aside from touring, BTS has sold at least 39.67 million album copies worldwide across its prolific discography. Some of its best-selling albums in South Korea alone include 2015's "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2" with 1.02 million, 2016's "Wings" with 1.54 million, the "Love Yourself" series with over 9 million combined, and "Map of The Soul:7" with 5.05 million album sales, among others.

The "Love Me Again" hitmaker has also scored several endorsement deals with well-known brands across the globe. Recently, he collaborated with one of Indonesia's leading investment companies, SimInvest. In March, he was named the global brand ambassador for French fashion house CELINE alongside BLACKPINK member Lisa and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum.

In 2016, V also entered the world of acting. He starred in the hit K-drama series "Hwarang" alongside "WOOGA" squad members Park Seo-joon and Park Hyun-sik. He also starred in a variety series, titled "Jinny's Kitchen," released in February this year, where he and cast members Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, Lee Seo-jin, and Jeong Yumi traveled to Bacalar — a small town in Mexico — to sell the most popular Korean dishes and snacks.

As for real estate, he has his own home, which he purchased for about KRW 5.1 billion (then $4.55 million). It is located in one of the most luxurious districts in South Korea, Gangnam. He was also spotted driving a Genesis GV80 SUV, worth about $70,900, during an episode of "Run BTS," though it is unclear if he owned the car.