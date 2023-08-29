KEY POINTS "Running Man" posted about BTS' V's appearance on the show on its SNS accounts

The "Running Man" episode V filmed on Aug. 28 will be aired on Sept. 10

His participation in the South Korean variety show is part of his solo debut promotions

"Running Man" took to its SNS accounts to share a simple post showing V's show name tag and announced the initial details of the BTS member's appearance on the variety show, increasing expectation and anticipation from ARMYs – BTS fans.

"Running Man" updated its Instagram page with a post about V's appearance on the show Tuesday. V's "Running Man" episode will air on Sept. 10 at 6:15 p.m. KST.

According to Hankook Ilbo, V's appearance on the SBS entertainment program was filmed on Aug. 28, and the filming went smoothly.

"Running Man" has yet to release more details about V's solo guesting on the show.

So far, the 27-year-old South Korean singer's first and only appearance on the show was in 2016 with his BTS bandmates.

In the 300th episode of "Running Man," the BTS members went up against the show's cast members on a mission of moving ramyun boxes across a sports field, per Soompi.

V's bandmate Jin, ahead of his military service enlistment in the South Korean army, had a solo appearance on "Running Man" in October of last year. He was the first BTS member to appear on the show without his bandmates.

With V's upcoming "Running Man" guesting, fans look forward to his interaction with comedian Yoo Jae-suk. During BTS' previous appearance on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," V revealed that he wanted to live a life like the South Korean comedian.

V's guesting is part of the promotions for his highly-anticipated solo debut album "Layover," which is slated for release on Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. KST.

Though he has yet to release the full album, two tracks have already made it to one of the biggest international music charts, the Global 200 (excluding U.S.). "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days" charted simultaneously on the Billboard music chart, ranking at No. 6 and No. 8, respectively. This feat also made V the first-ever South Korean soloist to debut two songs on the same chart at the same time.

In other news, ahead of his solo debut album's release, V officially made three of his unreleased solo singles available on all music streaming platforms, namely: "Scenery," "Winter Bear" and "Snow Flower." They were only available on Soundcloud and YouTube before.

BigHit Music also unveiled an updated schedule for V's promotional activities for "Layover." He is slated to release a third set of concept photos on Tuesday and the fourth next week — on Sept. 6, to be exact.