The devastating wildfires that ravaged the Los Angeles area, this week, have decimated several iconic landmarks and beloved local institutions in their wake.

The Palisades Fire, now the most destructive wildfire ever to strike Los Angeles County, has nearly wiped out much of Pacific Palisades, as revealed by new satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies, as per CNN report.

In total, as many as 10,000 structures have been destroyed, with widespread damage from both the coastal Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire. Firefighters are currently battling at least five major fires in the region, including the Eaton, Hurst, Kenneth, Lidia, and Palisades fires.

At least 10 fatalities have been confirmed, and tens of thousands of residents have been affected by evacuation orders. The fires continue to threaten lives and property, with the situation remaining critical as officials and emergency responders work around the clock to contain the blazes and support affected people.

The Getty Villa, a museum inspired by ancient Rome, narrowly avoided damage as the Palisades Fire approached its grounds.

Located in Pacific Palisades, the museum houses a vast collection of Greek, Roman, and Etruscan antiquities.

Thanks to fire mitigation efforts, including clearing brush and installing fire prevention systems, the museum's priceless artifacts, including the famed Victorious Youth statue, were spared from the flames.

However, other nearby landmarks were not spared by the flames.

Here's the list of iconic landmarks in Los Angeles area that were destroyed in the wildfires.

1. Will Rogers Ranch House

The Palisades Fire has destroyed Will Rogers' former ranch house. Located in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, the state park named after the early 20th-century actor, columnist, and "cowboy philosopher" was engulfed by flames, according to California State Parks. The fire also ravaged other structures in Will Rogers State Historic Park and the nearby Topanga State Park, officials reported.

2. Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio

The beloved Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio in Malibu went up in flames on Wednesday, this week. Situated along Pacific Coast Highway, the tasting room for Rosenthal Winery was a favorite spot for Angelenos looking to enjoy wine and ocean views.

Following the fire, the wine bar's social media accounts were flooded with tributes and fond memories, with many patrons sharing photos and videos that captured the relaxed, community atmosphere.

3. Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center

The Eaton Fire destroyed buildings at the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, but fortunately, all Torah scrolls were rescued from the sanctuary, chapel, and classrooms, as stated in an online letter. The center's leaders maintain their commitment to rebuilding the structure.

4. Topanga Ranch Motel

The historic Topanga Ranch Motel, a collection of bungalow-style cabins built nearly 100 years ago in Malibu and once owned by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, was consumed by the Palisades Fire, California State Parks said.

The motel, which once housed workers constructing the Pacific Coast Highway and later served as a retreat for families and filmmakers, had been closed for years. However, plans were underway to restore about 20 cabins for public use, according to the parks agency.

5. Theatre Palisades

Theatre Palisades, a community theater that had been part of the local Los Angeles cultural scene since 1963, was destroyed in the Pacific Palisades Fire just days before its debut production, 'Jest a Second!.'

6. Altadena Hardware

The Altadena Hardware store, a local fixture for more than 80 years, was consumed by the Eaton Fire.

Originally founded as a grocery store in 1916, it evolved into a beloved hardware shop offering everything from tools to gardening supplies. Known for its friendly service and quirky charm, it became a place where generations of locals found not only hardware but a sense of community belonging.

7. Altadena Community Church

The Altadena Community Church, serving the community for over 80 years, was destroyed in the Eaton Fire. The church had been a sanctuary for many, offering outreach programs such as a food pantry and preschool that helped local families.

8. Palisades Charter High School

Palisades Charter High School, popular as "Pali High," sustained extensive damage in the Palisades Fire, along with two other schools in the area.

Besides its academic reputation, the school was a prominent filming location for Hollywood productions like Carrie, Freaky Friday, and Project X.

The school boasts an impressive list of alumni, including Grammy-winning artist will.i.am and director J.J. Abrams, Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker, and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

9. Fox's Restaurant

Fox's Restaurant, an iconic eatery in Altadena since the 1950s, was destroyed in the Eaton Fire.

Known for its hearty breakfasts and classic diner fare, including its famous Noah's Ark plate, Fox's has been a beloved community landmark.

Co-owners Monique King and Paul Rosenbluh, who revitalized the diner in 2018, are devastated by the loss and have launched a GoFundMe campaign to support their long-time staff, many of whom have been with the restaurant for over 30 years.

10. The Bunny Museum

The Bunny Museum, known as "the world's only museum about everything bunny," was destroyed in the Eaton Fire.

Located in Altadena, the museum featured over 45,000 rabbit-themed artifacts, from antique collectibles to contemporary art and plush toys.

The museum was founded by couple Steve Lubanski and Candace Frazee, who turned their passion for bunnies into a 7,000-square-foot space.

11. Moonshadows Malibu

Moonshadows, a famous Malibu restaurant perched above the Pacific Ocean, was destroyed in the wildfires this week.

Known for its chic atmosphere and seafood offerings, Moonshadows has been a staple in the Malibu dining scene since 1966.

Tragically, this isn't the first time disaster has struck the restaurant; during the 2018 Woolsey Fire, one of its owners lost his home, and now, just six years later, the restaurant itself has been burned to the ground.