KEY POINTS Gwyneth Paltrow's "I lost half a day of skiing" testimony went viral

Busy Philipps used Paltrow's remark as a caption in her Instagram post

Several netizens reacted to Paltrow's testimony on Instagram and Twitter

Many reacted to Gwyneth Paltrow's court testimony over the 2016 ski crash accident.

Paltrow took the stand Friday and testified about what happened during a ski crash accident seven years ago. During her testimony, the "Shakespeare in Love" star got asked if Terry Sanderson, her alleged victim, "deterred [her] from enjoying what was the rest of a very expensive vacation" in Park City, Utah.

"Well, I lost half a day of skiing, yes," Paltrow replied.

Several reacted to Paltrow's testimony. American actress Busy Philipps was among those who seemingly trolled the Golden Globe winner for her remark.

The "White Chicks" star shared a selfie on Instagram while out for drinks with her friend Jen Tullock and used Paltrow's statement in the caption.

"Well, we lost a half day of skiing," she wrote in the caption.

Her post received mixed responses from the netizens who followed Paltrow's legal battle against Sanderson.

"I'm waiting for the #snl version. I just couldn't take anymore," one commented with a face with tears of joy emoji.

Another added, "Some people break four ribs, others lose half a day of skiing."

Several netizens also reacted on Twitter, seemingly making fun of Paltrow's testimony.

"Ryan Murphy presents 'American Crime Story: I Lost Half a Day of Skiing,'" one wrote.

"Brilliant victimhood statement," another netizen said of Paltrow's viral quote.

"'Lost a half a day of skiing' entitled, arrogance," a different commenter added.

In Paltrow's testimony, she claimed that she was petrified during the skiing collision. Sanderson's skis reportedly came in between hers, forcing her legs apart and then "there was a body pressing against me, and there was a very strange grunting noise."

"My brain was trying to make sense of what was happening. I thought, 'Am I... is this a practical joke? Is someone, like, doing something perverted?' This is really, really strange," Paltrow said, CNN reported.

She added that they came crashing down together as their skis were tangled up. In her deposition that her lawyer read, Paltrow said, "Our bodies were almost spooning, and I moved away quickly."

Sanderson, 76, sued Paltrow for the violent crash that allegedly left him with "a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries." He alleged that they were skiing on the beginner's slope at the Deer Valley Resort in February 2016, and she was "distracted" and skied "out of control."

He is seeking $300,000 in damages after the previous $3.1 million claim. His lawyer said they have evidence that the retired optometrist suffered over $3 million in damages. Paltrow filed a countersuit seeking $1 in damages.