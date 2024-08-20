"Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence B. Jones sat down with the United States Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, live at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday to discuss spikes in violent crime across America, inflation, and border crossings.

Jones laid out how each category has been on the rise under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' administration, with inflation up 19.4%, violent crime up 9.6%, and total southwest border encounters up 8.1 million.

Jones then asked Buttigieg, "Is that a record that you can run on?"

Speaking to violent crime, Buttigieg noted that the Biden-Harris has a record of bringing violent crime down after it went up under Donald Trump's administration.

"I often wonder whether viewers of this network are aware that violent crime went up under Donald Trump," Buttigieg said. "I think that deserves more coverage so we can ask ourselves why."

He didn't just stop there but also pointed out the irony behind having a convicted criminal as our next President when discussing violent crime statistics in the U.S.

"When you have Donald Trump, an unrepentant convicted criminal running against a prosecutor like Kamala Harris we have an opportunity to send a message about whether we're serious on law and order in this country or whether it's a talking point," Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg also went on to address inflation, pointing out that countries around the world all experienced this issue after COVID, not just the U.S.

"Inflation went up in every country after Covid, but we brought inflation down in this country," Buttigieg said. "Every election is about the future right and in the future economists predict the Trump plan will increase costs for American families by thirty-nine hundred dollars. So why would we go back to somebody who's gonna make it worse?"

"I often wonder whether viewers of this network are aware that violent crime went up under Donald Trump. I think that deserves more coverage so we can ask ourselves 'why'" -- Pete Buttigieg on Fox & Friends pic.twitter.com/FEwkY2UOlL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2024

Jones then tried to respond, downplaying the "crime issue" and "inflation issue" saying it wasn't something new.

"I don't want you to think that the crime issue or inflation issue is something new because I've been covering it for years," Jones said.

Buttigieg interjected and asked if he covered the increase in crime under Trump, but Jones ignored his question and continued onto his next point.