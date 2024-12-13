The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has come under fire for issuing a "disturbing" license plate users say is "celebrating" and seemingly mocking the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and kidnapping 250 others. This event, widely condemned as an act of terrorism, led to an ongoing and intense military conflict.

The California DMV's automated and human review processes failed to flag a license plate that read "LOLOCT7," with "LOL" standing for "laugh out loud," seemingly trivializing the tragedy, KTLA reported.

"How did this get processed?" StopAntisemitism wrote on X. "Demand the @CA_DMV recall this license plate that celebrates the October 7th terrorist attack—a vile mockery of the 1,200 innocent lives lost and the countless others scarred."

StopAntisemitism is appalled by the sickening display on a Cyber Truck plate in California, celebrating terrorism against the Jewish people. pic.twitter.com/n6e0d07sWY — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 12, 2024

The oversight was brought to light by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism after the plate was reportedly spotted on a Cybertruck in Culver City, California.

The DMV issued a public apology on Dec. 7, calling the issuance of the license plate a violation of its policies and "core values." The department said it is recalling the plate and notifying the owner, who has the right to appeal.

DMV responds to hateful language on personalized license plates. pic.twitter.com/JWD0ooZZyg — CA DMV (@CA_DMV) December 13, 2024

Additionally, the DMV has promised to strengthen its review processes to prevent such oversights in the future.

Originally published by Latin Times