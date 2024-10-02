California has banned the phrase "sell by" from product labels to help clarify when exactly food should be thrown away.

A new law, which goes into effect July 1, 2026, aims at reducing food waste across the state by creating a standard label that will not confuse the customer on how long the product is good for, according to officials.

"The inconsistent use of phrases like 'Sell By,' 'Expires On,' 'Freshest Before' and others makes for an impossible-to-navigate system for consumers who don't want to throw away good food or make their families sick," Erica Parker, a policy associate with Californians Against Waste, said of AB 660.

"The result is a staggering amount of food waste – Californians throw away six million tons of food waste each year – and confusion over date labels is a leading cause."

The ban signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom is the first in the nation to take a stab at food waste. Currently, "sell by" dates are often used as a guide for store employees on when to pull products from the shelves, but are not necessarily a guide for customers on how long the product is good for.

All products will be required to use the phrase "Best If Used By" to signal peak quality, and "Use By" to indicate product safety.

The law aims to help the average American save money on food costs. The average person spends $1,300 on food they don't end up eating.

"Right now, we have an opportunity to address one of the leading drivers of food waste – confusion around food date labels," Victoria Rome, director of California government affairs at the Natural Resources Defense Council said.

"Standardizing food date labels is a commonsense solution that will keep more money in people's pockets and food on families' plates, while reducing climate warming emissions."