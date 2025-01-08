California Wildfires: Palisades A Blazing Nightmare As Residents Forced To Flee Burning Homes
KEY POINTS
- Some 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate amid the blaze
- Three schools in Los Angeles have been relocated due to the situation
- Over 120,000 customers are without power in California
A small brushfire that ignited around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday has escalated into a nightmarish situation for residents of Pacific Palisades. California has declared a state of emergency as authorities combat the wind-driven wildfire.
Since the brushfire was reported, more than 2,900 acres have already been burned as smaller blazes in the Los Angeles area, including the Palisades Fire, were fanned by a dangerous windstorm throughout the day.
State of Emergency in L.A.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of emergency as local authorities worked toward clearing the devastating fire and paving a "path for a rapid recovery."
She said thousands of families were already hit hard by the fire. The city government is providing resources and shelter, especially for residents of areas that had to be evacuated due to the fire and thick smoke.
State of Emergency in California
Gov. Gavin Newsom has also proclaimed a state of emergency for the state as part of the efforts to assist families affected by the fire.
He urged residents of southern California to stay vigilant, take precautions, and follow local emergency guidance as firefighters and volunteers race with time to prevent the fires from spreading further.
Evacuation Orders
Around 30,000 people, or over 10,000 households, were under evacuation orders throughout the day, including:
- Around Topanga State Park
- Around Westridge-Canyonback Wilderness Park
- Around Santa Ynez Canyon Park
- Around L.A. County Sanitation District Open Space
- Around Rustic Canyon Park
- Around Temescal Gateway Park
- Around Will Rogers State Historic Park
- Riviera Country Club
- Areas around Los Liones Drive through Entrada Drive
- Areas around Palisades Drive through Napoli Drive
- Areas around West Sunset Boulevard
The evacuation orders from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) are mandatory.
School Relocations
Amid the raging fires, some schools are being relocated, as per the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD):
- Palisades Charter Elementary School and Marquez Charter Elementary School will relocate to Brentwood Elementary Science Magnet
- Paul Revere Charter Middle School will relocate to University High School Charter
CalFire Latest Report
As per the latest data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire), the Palisades and Eaton Fires have collectively burned over 3,000 acres. The Palisades Fire accounts for the majority of the damage, burning 2,921 acres as of early Wednesday and is in 0% containment status.
The following roads have been closed due to the blaze:
- Southbound Pacific Coast Highway at Las Flores Canyon Road
- Southbound Pacific Coast Highway at Topanga Canyon Boulevard
- Coastline Drive and Southbound Pacific Coast Highway
The following evacuation centers are being established for fleeing residents:
- Westwood Recreation Center
- El Camino Real Charter High School
Utility tracker Poweroutage.us has also revealed that there are over 120,000 customers without power in California due to the weather situation. No injuries or fatalities have been confirmed so far. The number of homes and structures lost in the fires so far is also unclear as of press time.
