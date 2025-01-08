KEY POINTS Some 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate amid the blaze

Three schools in Los Angeles have been relocated due to the situation

Over 120,000 customers are without power in California

A small brushfire that ignited around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday has escalated into a nightmarish situation for residents of Pacific Palisades. California has declared a state of emergency as authorities combat the wind-driven wildfire.

Since the brushfire was reported, more than 2,900 acres have already been burned as smaller blazes in the Los Angeles area, including the Palisades Fire, were fanned by a dangerous windstorm throughout the day.

State of Emergency in L.A.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of emergency as local authorities worked toward clearing the devastating fire and paving a "path for a rapid recovery."

We’ve declared a state of emergency to amplify our response to this devastating fire and clear a path for a rapid recovery.



To the hundreds of brave firefighters and first responders who have been responding all day to this blaze – we thank you.



To the thousands of families… — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 8, 2025

She said thousands of families were already hit hard by the fire. The city government is providing resources and shelter, especially for residents of areas that had to be evacuated due to the fire and thick smoke.

State of Emergency in California

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also proclaimed a state of emergency for the state as part of the efforts to assist families affected by the fire.

I’ve proclaimed a state of emergency to support the communities impacted by the #PalisadesFire.



Southern California residents: stay vigilant, take all necessary precautions, and follow local emergency guidance. pic.twitter.com/ONlIqbpLtW — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 8, 2025

He urged residents of southern California to stay vigilant, take precautions, and follow local emergency guidance as firefighters and volunteers race with time to prevent the fires from spreading further.

Evacuation Orders

Around 30,000 people, or over 10,000 households, were under evacuation orders throughout the day, including:

Around Topanga State Park

Around Westridge-Canyonback Wilderness Park

Around Santa Ynez Canyon Park

Around L.A. County Sanitation District Open Space

Around Rustic Canyon Park

Around Temescal Gateway Park

Around Will Rogers State Historic Park

Riviera Country Club

Areas around Los Liones Drive through Entrada Drive

Areas around Palisades Drive through Napoli Drive

Areas around West Sunset Boulevard

The evacuation orders from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) are mandatory.

School Relocations

Amid the raging fires, some schools are being relocated, as per the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD):

Palisades Charter Elementary School and Marquez Charter Elementary School will relocate to Brentwood Elementary Science Magnet

Paul Revere Charter Middle School will relocate to University High School Charter

CalFire Latest Report

As per the latest data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire), the Palisades and Eaton Fires have collectively burned over 3,000 acres. The Palisades Fire accounts for the majority of the damage, burning 2,921 acres as of early Wednesday and is in 0% containment status.

More devastating images from the #PalisadesFire. An unknown number of homes and other structures have been lost. The fire was last mapped at 2,900 acres but is likely much larger. Live coverage: https://t.co/0wfQNmlGWx

(AP Photos) pic.twitter.com/OOZFAt95uo — KTLA (@KTLA) January 8, 2025

The following roads have been closed due to the blaze:

Southbound Pacific Coast Highway at Las Flores Canyon Road

Southbound Pacific Coast Highway at Topanga Canyon Boulevard

Coastline Drive and Southbound Pacific Coast Highway

The following evacuation centers are being established for fleeing residents:

Westwood Recreation Center

El Camino Real Charter High School

Utility tracker Poweroutage.us has also revealed that there are over 120,000 customers without power in California due to the weather situation. No injuries or fatalities have been confirmed so far. The number of homes and structures lost in the fires so far is also unclear as of press time.