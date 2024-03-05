President Joe Biden is set to launch a new task force on Tuesday, aimed at addressing what he perceives as "unfair and illegal" corporate pricing practices that hinder consumers from the benefits of an improving economy and decreasing inflation rates. This move exhibits the administration's commitment to combating perceived injustices in the marketplace and ensuring fair competition.

The task force, jointly led by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), represents a significant step in the Biden administration's efforts to tackle corporate pricing issues head-on.

FTC Chair Lina Khan expressed enthusiasm about co-chairing the new Strike Force on Unfair and Illegal Pricing, emphasizing the agency's dedication to promoting competition and combating unlawful business practices that inflate costs for American consumers. Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Jonathan Kanter echoed this sentiment, highlighting the DOJ's role in confronting powerful corporations to enhance the lives of American families.

Biden will convene the White House Competition Council on Tuesday afternoon, bringing together top officials from various sectors to address anti-competitive practices across industries. National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard underlined the administration's frustration with corporations not passing on cost savings to consumers, signaling Biden's determination to address unfair pricing practices and ensure that economic gains are shared equitably.

Ahead of the council meeting, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will release a final rule aimed at reducing credit card late fees, while the Agriculture Department will finalize protections for farmers against discriminatory processing practices. These actions underscore Biden's ongoing commitment to combating corporate pricing practices perceived as unfair and protecting vulnerable segments of the population from economic exploitation.

The DOJ is currently handling several high-profile antitrust cases, including litigation against Google and potential legal action against Apple in the near future. Additionally, the DOJ is conducting numerous merger reviews, including the proposed takeover of Discover by Capital One. These cases demand substantial resources to effectively pursue.

Despite efforts to address corporate pricing issues, questions remain about the extent of regulators' legal authority in addressing aggressive pricing strategies. Senior administration officials highlighted the various statutes available across agencies to address high prices harming consumers, emphasizing the need for strategic and timely interventions to uphold fairness in the marketplace.

Biden has been vocal in his criticism of "price gouging" and "shrinkflation" as examples of corporate pricing strategies that maintain high profits even as costs decrease. The establishment of the task force reflects his administration's determination to hold corporations accountable and ensure that economic gains are shared more broadly across society.

As the narrative of a strong economy gains traction among voters, Biden's actions to address corporate pricing practices may play a pivotal role in shaping perceptions of his economic stewardship. However, polls still indicate a competitive landscape for Biden against potential opponents in the upcoming election, highlighting the importance of his administration's efforts to address economic concerns and promote fairness in the marketplace.