The proportion of seniors in the U.S. has rapidly risen in the past several decades, with around one in six Americans being age 65 and over in 2020, as compared to fewer than one in 13 in 1950. With an estimated 10,000 members of the Baby Boomer generation, born between 1946 and 1964, entering their sunset years each day, there is a growing demand for senior care services.

Care Matters Always, a Colorado-based provider of concierge services for aging adults and their loved ones, believes that there is no cookie-cutter solution for senior care. Each senior's needs are unique, depending on their financial, physical, psychosocial and medical needs.

Founded in 2018 by Kimberly Diaz, RN, a care navigator with more than 25 years of experience in senior care, hospice, clinical management, caregiver placement and other aging-related services, Care Matters Always aims to give back choice and empower seniors in their later life.

"Our seniors have given us so much and have gone through a lot," Diaz says. "Many times, they're left feeling empty towards the end of their lives, so we aim to give them the power to decide how their sunset years are going to be, so they can spend them in a manner that is most fulfilling for them and their families."

Diaz adds that seniors are often uncomfortable expressing what they want to their family members, so she can act as an intermediary and advisor, facilitating smooth communication. Actively involved in education and advocacy efforts, including being a community educator for the Alzheimer's Association and a board member for The Senior Hub, Care Matters Always is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and registered with the Colorado chapter of the National Placement & Referral Alliance.

As a full-service, one-stop provider, Care Matters Always offers a wide range of services to help seniors and their families navigate the complicated reality of aging and end-of-life. These include placement for caregiving providers from an extensive network of experienced caregivers, both male and female, who have been personally vetted by Diaz. She has also invested in a HIPAA-compliant app called Serenity Engage, which allows family members to be in contact with their senior loved one and their care team in real-time.

Because seniors have unique and evolving needs, Care Matters Always provides advice and assistance in helping them find their next chapter. Whether it's time for independent living, assisted living, memory care, or long-term care, Care Matters Always helps clients choose an option that meets their long-term needs. Diaz personally vets all locations based on an in-depth interview with her client and their families. The interview covers everything from finances, medical and psychosocial needs, encompassing a whole-person approach. Care Matters Always can help find a suitable community and provide caregiving services during this vital transition period, continuing to be an advocate and resource, holding their hands through this journey.

The services offered by Care Matters Always encompass case management, private duty nursing, advocacy, dementia and end-of-life care.

Diaz has also been trained as a death doula, someone who assists a dying person and their loved ones before, during and after death. She provides education and emotional support to people, helping them come to terms with mortality and aiding those left behind through the grieving process.

As an initial resource for seniors and their families in navigating their sunset years, Diaz authored an ebook titled "Guide to Navigating Senior Care," available for free download on Care Matters Always' website. It addresses questions such as 'When do I know when it's time to ask for help?' and 'Is in-home caregiving or placement the right step for me?"

Diaz says she is working to bring investors on board to expand Care Matters Always' operations, including opening a new location in Tampa, Florida, given its popularity as a retirement destination, as well as establishing an assisted living and memory care facility in the next few years.

"With my 25 years' experience in nursing and senior care, I have an excellent grasp on what works for seniors, taking into account their health, financial and family conditions," Diaz says. "At Care Matters Always, we strive to help seniors to thrive and really enjoy the rest of their lives. We believe in quality over quantity, so let's make our loved ones' last years their best years, if we can."