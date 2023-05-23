KEY POINTS Carmelo Anthony propped up his son Kiyan Anthony as his legacy to the game of basketball

Anthony's career resume features four Olympic gold medals and seven All-NBA selections

His son is currently ranked as the No. 62 prospect in the country

Carmelo Anthony has officially announced his retirement from the NBA after devoting 20 years of his life to the game of basketball.

On the morning of May 22, Anthony posted an emotional ode to his career where he acknowledged the milestones that he had reached and everyone who had helped him become the man he is now.

In the latter half of the video, one of the game's prolific scorers posed a different way of answering the age-old question of what his legacy will be.

"When people ask what I believe my legacy is, it's not my feats on the court that comes to mind nor the awards or praise. Because my story has always been about more than basketball. My legacy, my son, is in you. I will forever continue through you," Anthony said.

"The time has come for you to carry this torch. So, Ki, (Kiyan Anthony) chase your dreams. Let nothing hold you back. Let nothing intervene. My legacy, now and forever, lives on through you. And I'll always be proud of all that you do. Peace."

Set to Ghostface Killah and Mary J. Blige's 90s classic "All That I Got Is You," Anthony decided to prop up his son, Kiyan Anthony, as his legacy showed how content he was in his decision to focus on being a full-time basketball dad after posting a career that ranks among the greats of his generation.

Drafted third overall by the Denver Nuggets in the now-legendary 2003 NBA class, Anthony was most often compared to that year's first overall pick in LeBron James.

While they have always shared a friendly bond off the court, their duels were almost always a must-watch since the pair was not afraid to go at it on every single possession, especially in their early years.

Their NBA journeys would end up wildly different from one another as James rose to unimaginable heights as he continued to live up to the pressures of being labeled the "Chosen One," while Anthony rose to prominence for his offensive prowess.

Widely regarded as one of the best midrange assassins in league history, "Melo" would go on to capture the NBA scoring title in the 2012-13 season en route to an All-NBA second team and his sixth All-star selection.

The Syracuse product also recorded historical achievements such as:

Being the only player to score 62-plus points in Madison Square Garden

Scored 62-plus points with 10 free throw attempts or less in a game

Scored at least 50 points with no points in the paint and

Recorded 62-plus points with zero assists

Despite never winning a ring, the on-court excellence that Anthony showcased earned the respect of fans all over the world that followed him everywhere.

As for his son Kiyan, the No. 62-ranked prospect in the country is set to join the class of 2025 and has already garnered offers from Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and his father's alma mater of Syracuse.

Anthony ends his career as a four-time Olympic gold medalist, seven All-NBA selections, 10 All-Star appearances, an NCAA Championship in 2003, and 11th on the NBA's all-time scoring list.