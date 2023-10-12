KEY POINTS Cha Eun-woo and his "A Good Day To Be A Dog" co-stars appeared as guests on a radio show

"A Good Day to Be a Dog" premiered on Wednesday on MBC TV, Viki and Viu

The female character in the K-drama series transforms into a dog when she kisses someone

Cha Eun-woo talked about his newest K-drama series, "A Good Day to Be a Dog," on a radio show and shared how he managed to film a real kissing scene with a dog.

On the day of "A Good Day to Be A Dog's" premiere, Eun-woo and his co-stars Park Gyu-young and Lee Hyun-woo appeared as guests on the MBC FM4U radio show "Two O'Clock Date with JaeJae" to talk about their new drama.

When a listener asked about the stars' on-screen chemistry with the real dog featured in the webtoon-based drama, South Korean actress Park Gyu-young, who plays the character of Han Hae-na, a woman who transforms into a dog when kissed, said that Eun-woo will have a lot to say about the topic.

Following his female lead's prompt, Eun-woo, who plays the character of Jin Seo-won, revealed that he had to film a real kissing scene with a dog.

"I actually had to film a genuine kissing scene with a dog," he revealed. "The puppy is cute, but it wasn't easy to film together. I have to kiss the dog, but it won't kiss me," he added.

EPISODE 1 PALANG YAN PERO MAY MUKBANGGG KASO SA ASO NGA LANG HAHAHA! SANA ALL 😭🤣#AGoodDayToBeADogEp1

According to Eun-woo, to successfully film the kissing scene and coax the dog into kissing him back, he had to apply Churu – a lickable, creamy purée treat for dogs – on his mouth.

"It was my first time tasting Churu," Eun-woo continued. "I felt like I suddenly morphed into a puppy," he quipped.

"A Good Day to Be a Dog," which is based on the Naver webtoon "Onueldo Sarangseurobgae" by Lee Hye, follows the story of Han Hae-na (played by Park Gyu-young), a woman who was cursed to transform into a dog when she kisses someone and Jin Seo-won (played by Cha Eun-woo), a man who has a fear of dogs.

Hae-na and Seo-won are teachers in the same high school but aren't close as colleagues. One night, a drunk Hae-na accidentally kisses Seo-won.

In other news, Eun-woo shared a photo of his pet dog Dongdong on his personal Instagram account on the day of "A Good Day to Be a Dog's" premiere, as he promised.

"Dongdong is so cute. Finally, Dongdong allowed Dongmin to post pictures. Haha. As promised on the first day of the drama's broadcast, you will show pictures of Dongdong," one fan commented on Eun-woo's post.

"Thanks for sharing Dongdongie," commented another one.

Watch some behind-the-scenes of "A Good Day to Be a Dog" here: