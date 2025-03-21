Champ Metal Fabrication is celebrating 58 years of providing high-quality workmanship, cost-effective production, exceptional customer service, and reliable shipping across North America. Since its establishment, it has delivered innovative solutions that meet its clients' unique metal fabrication needs and has navigated economic shifts and changing industry demands. Champ, with its robust foundation built on expertise, strategic expansion, and long-term partnerships, continues to be a trusted supplier across industries.

The Winnipeg-based company specializes in medium-to-high volume fabrication and assembly of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel sheet, and tube metal. It supports Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier One Suppliers in optimizing their production efficiency through laser cutting, forming, welding, assembly, painting, and more. Serving sectors such as transportation, agriculture, and small to medium-sized businesses, Champ provides vital components for public and private sector projects.

Integrating operational best practices for continuous improvement, Champ Metal Fabrication shifts away from traditional metal shops that simply complete orders. It differentiates itself by working with clients on production schedules, inventory management, and cost-effective lot sizing. Essentially, its emphasis on transparency, alignment, and customer success makes it a trusted partner that creates long-term value.

President Kevin Medwick reflects on the company's longevity: "Reaching 58 years in business isn't easy. I believe it speaks volumes about our strong foundations. From our history to investments in Canada and the United States, we've always had sustainability and growth in mind."

Champ's story began in 1967 when David Bridges joined the Paul Moore Co., a hospitality equipment manufacturer. Bridges, who started as an assembler, quickly climbed the ladder with his leadership abilities and technical expertise. Therefore, when Champion Industries, a North Carolina-based commercial dishwasher manufacturer, acquired Paul Moore Co. in 1988, Bridges was appointed General Manager.

Overseeing operations in Canada, Bridges enabled the company to survive a downturn in the hospitality industry by diversifying production and securing clients like Magikist, a car wash equipment distributor in Winnipeg. In 1992, Bridges purchased the business and renamed it Champ Stainless, gradually turning it into a full-service metal fabrication and assembly facility.

The company's reputation naturally grew and attracted major clients, including New Flyer Industries, a manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses. It changed its name to Champ Industries in 2004 to reflect its broader capabilities. A year later, it expanded into the US, establishing a facility in Jamestown, North Dakota.

Operating from two strategically located facilities has improved Champ's production capacity and has provided a critical risk mitigation strategy for customers. "If one facility encounters a capacity issue or equipment challenge, we can transfer the work to the other so there are no interrupted delivery schedules," Medwick states. Champ has invested over $4.5 million in capital improvements in both facilities, showing its commitment to enhancing its capabilities for sustainable growth.

In 2020, the company rebranded as Champ Metal Fabrication. Medwick joined the firm two years later as President and General Manager, implementing various control systems (e.g., a quality management system, training and development, an improvement program, etc.) from his extensive experience in the contract manufacturing industry from which he came. His leadership enabled Champ to improve its processes, benefiting employees and customers.

Its strong position in the market doesn't hinder Champ from recognizing the ongoing challenges in the manufacturing industry. In fact, it has experienced these challenges itself. "If we could find the people, we would double the size of our US facility tomorrow. The demand for our services is there, but the biggest obstacle is finding workers willing to work in manufacturing. It's not just us struggling with this. It's an industry-wide issue affecting our clients as well," Medwick shares.

Champ has turned to automation and technology investments to address this challenge. However, to further meet customer demands and maintain efficiency and competitiveness, it advocates for policies that support sustainable industry growth. "The idea of using tariffs to bring more companies to the US doesn't align with the real challenge," Medwick notes. "We see tariffs as contributing to inflation and increased costs, which affect our employees, as well as the communities we serve." Champ, therefore, champions practical solutions and cross-border collaboration.

With nearly 60 years of experience, Champ Metal Fabrication aims to continue evolving, adapting, and contributing to the advancement of the metal fabrication industry. It remains well-positioned to take on new challenges and opportunities in Canada and the US.