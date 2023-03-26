KEY POINTS The Mavericks are out to avenge their previous loss to the Hornets on Sunday

Doncic and Irving are expected to lead the Mavericks anew against the Hornets

Charlotte needs to come out with the same energy to sweep the Mavericks in their regular season series

Things have not gone well for the Dallas Mavericks, who dropped their last three NBA assignments. However, all that could come to an end Sunday when they visit the Charlotte Hornets.

Oddsmakers picked the Mavs to come out with a win against the hosts Sunday. Dallas is a -9.5 favorite to prevail over Charlotte, according to USA Today. The moneyline for this matchup is -457 for the Mavericks and +354 for the Hornets.

The two teams faced off Friday, with the Hornets coming out on top, 117-109. Sunday's matchup will be the second and last regular season series clash between them.

In that game, the Hornets saw superb performances from several players. However, it was P.J. Washington who led the way with 28 points and six rebounds.

Gordon Hayward added 25 markers and issued nine assists in that win.

"Sometimes it appears you might not have a great chance," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said post-game, according to a report by ESPN. "We had a bunch of guys play really well."

On the other side, Luka Doncic led the way with 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Kyrie Irving backed him up with 18 markers, nine boards and seven dimes.

"Just understanding the talk before the game of what we're playing for, for playoffs or a championship, and to come out in that first half but more or less the first quarter and give up 37, the interest level wasn't high," Dallas coach Jason Kidd said after the game, according to ESPN.

The Mavericks hope that they get the breaks this time around as they try to even the score against the Hornets. Charlotte will need to come out with the same energy, especially with their leading scorers injured.

Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. missed that game, sidelined with injuries. Already out for the season is LaMelo Ball, who suffered an ankle injury.

The Mavericks will try to even things with the Hornets at the Spectrum Center on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. EDT. The game is set to be shown via Bally Sports. Live streaming is also available via NBA League Pass.