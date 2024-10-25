The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the importance of personal hygiene, prompting many to rethink their bathroom habits. With this, one hygiene tool that stands out is the use of bidets. This nifty bathroom tool offers a superior level of cleanliness compared to toilet paper, providing a more thorough and refreshing wash.

Beyond hygiene, bidets support eco-friendly living by reducing toilet paper waste and conserving natural resources, making them a sustainable choice for households. Switching to a bidet, like the LUXE Bidet® NEO Plus series, can improve comfort, especially for those with sensitive skin or certain medical conditions, while promoting a cleaner and greener lifestyle.

So whether you're motivated by health or environmental concerns or simply looking to enhance your bathroom's comfort, switching to a bidet can bring cleanliness, serenity, and peace of mind to your daily routine.

Why Get A Bidet–And Why Choose The Right Model

If you've been considering upgrading your bathroom routine, switching to the LUXE Bidet NEO Plus Series is a fantastic choice. These sleek bidet attachments are designed to make your life cleaner, greener, and more luxurious, all without breaking the bank. Plus, they're easy to install and packed with features that'll make you wonder why you didn't switch sooner.

The NEO Plus Series has three models, each offering something different to suit your needs. The NEO 120 Plus Bidet is perfect if you're looking for a primary rear wash mode for a refreshing clean. But if you're after more versatility, the NEO 185 Plus Bidet includes both a rear and feminine wash mode, which is excellent for more personalized hygiene. And if you want the ultimate comfort, the NEO 320 Plus Bidet has everything the other models offer, plus the option for hot and cold water. Talk about upgrading your bathroom experience!

Self-Cleaning Made Easy: Advanced 360° Self-Clean Mode

One of the standout features of the LUXE NEO Plus series is the Advanced 360° Self-Clean Mode. It's not just about keeping you clean; the bidet stays spotless, too. This self-cleaning function flushes debris off the nozzles and the guard gate, giving it a deep clean every time. So, not only are you getting a superior clean, but your bidet is doing some serious maintenance on itself.

Hygienic Features for Everyday Use

And speaking of staying clean, the LUXE NEO Plus bidets also come with dual wash nozzles and a Guard Gate Shield to keep everything hygienic. The nozzles remain hidden until you need them, and the shield helps prevent any splashback from the toilet. Combine that with the self-cleaning mode, and you've got a setup that practically takes care of itself.

Easy Installation with Smooth Slide-In Design

Now, let's talk about installation because no one wants to spend hours fiddling with tools in the bathroom. Luckily, LUXE Bidet has made this process as simple as possible with their Smooth Slide-In Installation and EZ-Lift LUXE-Hinge design. You don't have to disassemble your entire toilet seat to get these bidet attachments installed. You just slide them into place, and you're good to go. The EZ-Lift feature even lets you flip the bidet up for easy cleaning underneath, making regular maintenance a breeze.

Durability You Can Count On

But it's not all about convenience—these bidets are built to last. The NEO Series uses high-quality parts that can handle high water pressure and have been tested for durability, so you know your LUXE Bidet will stick around for a while. Whether you're using the NEO 120 Plus, NEO 185 Plus, or NEO 320 Plus, you're getting a bidet that's made to withstand daily use while keeping you feeling fresh and clean.

***

So, if you're tired of relying on toilet paper and want a better, more eco-friendly alternative, it's time to try out a LUXE Bidet. With features like easy installation, self-cleaning nozzles, feminine wash modes, and adjustable water temperature, the NEO Plus Series has something for everyone. Trust me, once you experience that refreshing clean, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it!