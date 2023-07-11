KEY POINTS A survey asked people about the ways they accommodate their bed partners

Respondents said they use ear plugs, eye masks or opt for "sleep divorce"

If loud snoring is involved, you may want to consider the possibility of sleep apnea

Proper sleep is important for overall health, but it's not always easy to get it at times when you're sharing a bed with a partner. For many Americans, opting for a "sleep divorce" has been their way to get a good night's sleep.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) conducted a survey from March 24 to 29. It asked people about the ways they adjust their sleep routines for their partner.

As many people who share a bed with a partner would know, it can be hard to have proper sleep when the person beside you isn't quite as easy to sleep with, whether it's because they're snoring, tossing and turning, or some other habit that makes it hard for you to sleep. And for many, they look for ways to still get some sleep amid the disturbance.

Some respondents said they use earplugs, a silent alarm or an an eye mask, while others sleep earlier or later than their preferred time to accommodate their partner.

Interestingly, about a third of the respondents said they sleep in another room occasionally or consistently to accommodate their bed partner, the survey showed. In other words, they have opted for a "sleep divorce."

Men were more likely to practice this compared to women. In terms of generation, millennials (aged 27 to 42) appear to be most likely to do this, followed by those in Gen X ( aged 43 to 58), Gen Z (18 to 26) and Baby Boomers (59 to 76) respectively.

It might seem a bit extreme, as it's called "sleep divorce," but perhaps for these respondents, it's their way to get proper sleep.

"We know that poor sleep can worsen your mood, and those who are sleep deprived are more likely to argue with their partners. There may be some resentment toward the person causing the sleep disruption which can negatively impact relationships," Seema Khosla, AASM pulmonologist and spokesperson said in a news release. "Getting a good night's sleep is important for both health and happiness, so it's no surprise that some couples choose to sleep apart for their overall well-being."

Not getting enough sleep isn't just a matter of not being able to rest. Even just one sleepless night may make someone drowsy and irritable. They may also lack energy and have slowed thinking, according to the Sleep Foundation.

These are just the short-term effects. Chronic sleep deprivation may contribute to a host of health problems, from cardiovascular diseases and obesity to hormonal abnormalities and mental health disorders.

"Sleep plays a fundamental role in the functioning of nearly all systems of the body, so a persistent lack of sleep poses significant risks to physical and mental health," the Sleep Foundation noted.

"Although the term 'sleep divorce' seems harsh, it really just means that people are prioritizing sleep and moving into a separate room at night when needed," said Khosla.

There comes a point when your partner's loud snoring may be signifying something more serious like sleep apnea, Khosla noted.

Sleep apnea isn't just a matter of loud snoring. It is a "potentially serious" sleep disorder that may cause symptoms like fatigue, memory loss and difficulty staying awake while driving.

If you think you or your partner is experiencing sleep apnea, you should discuss it with a doctor to prevent possible complications like high blood pressure, heart problems and even type 2 diabetes.