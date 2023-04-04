KEY POINTS The Cavs will attempt to place some distance between them and the Knicks with a win over the Magic

The Magic will try to get their third-straight win when they host the visiting Cavs on Tuesday

Donovan Mitchell will be a player to watch when the Cavs play the Magic

The season is slowly fading for the Orlando Magic, and the best they can do is try to win their remaining games.

However, they face a tough Cleveland Cavaliers squad that is looking to maintain its spot in the top four of the Eastern Conference.

The Magic host the Cavs on Tuesday, April 4 at the Amway Center, but they will need more than the home-court advantage to pull off a victory.

Oddsmakers pick the Cavs as -4.5 favorites to prevail over the Magic, while the moneyline for this matchup is -191 for Cleveland and +161 for Orlando per USA Today.

The Cavs, running fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 49-30 win-loss record, will try to make it two in a row as they are coming off a 115-105 win over the Indiana Pacers with Donovan Mitchell exploding for 40 points.

Helping out Mitchell was Darius Garland who finished with 20 points and six assists, whereas Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert chipped in 15 markers each.

"It's great to be in this position, but we have stuff to prove in the playoffs," Mitchell said in a report by ESPN. "The big thing for me is we're bringing that energy and that vibe to the city. We have expectations. We're here to win."

The Magic, on the other hand, will try to book their third-straight win on Tuesday as they are coming off a 128-102 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Jalen Suggs came off the bench to lead the Magic with 18 points and four steals, while Cole Anthony added 17 markers and six rebounds.

"We feel the energy, we feel the buzz," Suggs stated after the game via ESPN. "Just around town, everyone is saying how excited they are, how they love what we're doing. Things like that are refreshing."

A win would allow the Cavs to place some space between them and the fifth-running New York Knicks, who are at 46-33.

For the Magic, advancing to the play-in tournament does not look promising.

With the tip-off set for 7:00 PM ET, the encounter will be telecast over Bally Sports with live streaming also available via fuboTV.