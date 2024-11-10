Donald Trump was elected president by voters trapped in a media "bubble" who have no "basic" understanding of what Trump has done or will do, conservative attorney George Conway argued Saturday.

It's not the "elites" who are in a "bubble," insulated from hard reality, but Trump's backers, due to slanted, "self-selected" media, insisted Conway, ex husband of former top Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway.

Trump backers do include "legitimate voters ... voters who are actual swing voters who have been negatively affected by inflation," he said on MSNBC's "The Weekend."

But many diehard Trump supporters only listen to one-note media, and hear only what they want to hear, Conway added. When they encounter something critical, they simply switch the channel — or, rather, their media outlets effectively switch the channel when anything critical pops up.

"They consume an information diet that is ... self-selected ... that is addictive," which spins a "bubble around 40 percent of the population," he said.

Conway added: "They don't know basic things about what Trump has done. Whenever Trump says something crazy and starts to perform vulgar acts on a microphone ... they change the channel."