Founded by second-generation shipping and logistics expert Donald F. Rulh, Jr., Coastal Services Group (CSG) is a family of companies providing global logistics solutions, including land, air, ocean, and rail freight transportation capabilities, with emphasis on the US Gulf Coast ports. Headquartered in the port district of New Orleans, one of the busiest ports in North America, CSG is well-equipped to serve virtually all of its clients' logistics and shipping needs amid an increasingly complex global trade environment.

According to CSG, maritime and road transportation is the lifeblood of both public and private commercial operations across the US and beyond. With its extensive experience in the complex logistics involved with keeping such a vital service running seamlessly, CSG is able to expertly provide various air freight, ocean shipments, and land/trucking services such as heavy hauling, container shipments, break-bulk cargo, flat-bed trucking and crew and passenger transportation.

Furthermore, storage and distribution are critical functions of a robust and economically vibrant supply chain. With multiple locations in key markets in the Central Gulf Coast Region of the United States, CSG is positioned to provide strategic and comprehensive warehousing services for any business' fulfillment needs, including inventory control, shipment tracking, storage, and transport. It has multiple warehouse locations across the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Texas, giving businesses easy access to almost the entire Southern US.

CSG's management team has decades of experience handling all kinds of matters within the complex industry of international logistics. Its vast network of expert carriers also allows CSG to successfully resolve the many challenges posed within the maritime industry. Some of the logistical services it offers include but are not limited to in/out services, storage, and forwarding upon the customer's needs.

As environmental regulations about the waste streams become stricter, expert handling of these materials is required. CSG's sister company, Trash Doctors LLC, was founded by Rulh in 2013 as a specialist waste management agency servicing US- and foreign-flagged vessels to process their APHIS/MARPOL and medical waste.

CSG also offers extensive air and ocean freight services, including door-to-door pick-up and delivery services to most locations worldwide, as well as US Customs clearance and remote clearance for inbound/outbound cargo and vessel supplies. Its ocean freight services extend throughout all coasts of the US, Canada, and Mexico.

As a full-service domestic and global logistics company, CSG also provides various services to ensure the smoother transport of goods. These include specialized maritime and industrial supplies and equipment.

With more than 30 years of experience in the logistics, procurement, and international shipping industries, Rulh began his career coordinating transportation and dispatch operations among the many ports located along the Gulf of Mexico. Today, he leads CSG in working closely with multiple government agencies and ensuring the on-time delivery and clearing of critical goods for dozens of companies across the US. His understanding of the complex regulatory compliance landscape also provides CSG with immense value and experience.

"As a mainstay of the shipping and logistics industry along the Mississippi and Gulf of Mexico, I have seen how complicated managing the flow of goods and commerce can be. It's industry knowledge that if shipping in this region is interrupted, the whole world suffers, affecting the supply of oil and gas, liquid chemicals, grain, coal, steel, cement, and many more crucial goods. This is why I established Coastal Services Group, to provide comprehensive and seamless logistics services to clients across the US and overseas."