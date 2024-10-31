Comcast Considers Spinning Out Cable Networks As New Company
The company's earning per shares fell below expectations
Comcast is considering creating a separate company for its cable network assets, excluding NBC and Peacock, as announced during its third quarter earnings call.
The cable network portfolio includes Syfy, Oxygen, True Crime, Bravo, Universal Kids, E!, USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC and Universo, a Spanish-language channel.
The move aims to better position these networks in the evolving media landscape, potentially benefiting shareholders who would "own" it, said Comcast president Mike Cavanagh per Investopedia.
Comcast, facing challenges due to cord-cutting, reported a net loss of 365,000 cable customers compared to last year.
Despite these challenges, Comcast's quarterly revenue rose by 6.5 percent to $32.07 billion, supported by its coverage of the Paris Summer Olympics.
Comcast is also exploring partnerships in streaming said Cavanagh but he failed to mention any potential deals.
While its stock rose slightly on Thursday, it remained down by two percent for the year with earnings per share falling below expectations.
Historically, Comcast has had success with creating new companies with their current assets. The company did this before when it relaunched its television and internet services as Xfinity.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Trump's Election Fraud Claims Raise Alarms Of 2020 Repeat
-
Starbucks Pulls Plug On Olive Oil Coffee After Complaints Of 'Laxative Side Effects'
-
Iowa Capital To Allow Trick-or-Treating For First Time In Decades
-
World Bank Expects Oil Glut To Cause Commodity Price Slump
-
Steve Bannon Released From Prison A Week Before Election
-
China's Only Woman Spaceflight Engineer In Crew For 'Dream' Mission
-
US Finalizes Curbs On Investing In Chinese Tech
-
Elon Musk Claims $2 Trillion In Budget Savings At Trump Rally
-
Boeing Announces Stock Offering Expected To Raise Up To $19 Billion
-
Countdown To Busan: Is A Plastic Pollution Treaty In Reach?