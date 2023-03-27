KEY POINTS Jonathan Majors got arrested following an alleged assault on a 30-year-old woman

The victim claimed he struck her in the face and put his hand on her neck

Majors denied the allegation, with his lawyer saying he is "completely innocent"

Jonathan Major got arrested after a dispute with a woman.

Michael B. Jordan's "Creed III" co-star is facing multiple counts of assault and harassment. In the documents obtained by Fox News Digital, he is charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.

Police responded to a 911 call in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan, and during their preliminary investigation, they determined that he assaulted a 30-year-old woman. According to the district attorney's complaint, Majors "put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain."

The report indicated that the woman claimed the defendant struck her "about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear." He also allegedly grabbed "her hand, causing swelling, bruising and substantial pain to her finger."

A judge granted a limit order of protection against the actor. He is expected to appear in court on May 8.

The initial police report listed charges as strangulation, assault and harassment. The officers reportedly placed Majors into custody without incident. Meanwhile, the victim reportedly sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was already in stable condition.

The "Lovecraft Country" star denied the allegation in a statement provided to Fox News Digital and The Hollywood Reporter.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said.

Following Majors' controversy, his U.S. Army commercial got pulled out Sunday. The advertisement featured Majors as an on-screen narrator and still ran during the NCAA broadcasts on Saturday.

"The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest," Army Enterprise Marketing Office public affairs chief Laura DeFrancisco said in a statement to Variety. "We recently released two ads in which Mr. Majors appears. While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete."