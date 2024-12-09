In today's competitive job market, a standout curriculum vitae, known more commonly as a CV, is often the key to getting your foot in the door.

As hiring managers sift through countless applications, the quality of your CV can significantly impact whether or not you are shortlisted for an interview.

Understanding what a CV is and how to tailor it for each application can set you apart from other candidates.

What to Include in Your CV

A CV should present a complete picture of your professional journey. The first section typically includes personal details such as your full name, contact information, and any relevant links to your professional portfolio or LinkedIn profile. This allows recruiters to easily reach out to you, Indeed.com reports.

After that, it's a good idea to add a brief professional summary. This section should focus on key accomplishments and skills that set you apart from other candidates.

Next, your employment history should be listed in reverse chronological order. This section details your job titles, responsibilities and accomplishments. Be specific about your roles, ensuring that they directly relate to the position you're applying for.

CV Formats: Choose the Right One for You

When deciding on a format, there are two main types to consider. The chronological CV is ideal if you have steady career growth in one industry and want to highlight this trajectory. It emphasizes your job titles and experience in reverse order.

If you're new to the workforce, have significant employment gaps or are changing careers, a functional CV may be a better choice. This format highlights your skills over your job history and can help downplay gaps or a lack of direct experience in the field.

Practical Tips for Writing a Strong CV

To make your CV as effective as possible, there are several best practices to keep in mind. First, use professional fonts like Arial or Calibri to make your document easy to read. Avoid flashy fonts or overly complex formatting.

Second, consider tailoring your CV to the job description by focusing on the most relevant skills and experiences. Each section should serve the purpose of showcasing your qualifications for the role.

Active language can help bring your achievements to life. Use dynamic verbs like "led," "designed," or "developed" to describe your contributions. Additionally, ensure that your CV is easy to scan.

Recruiters typically spend only a few seconds reviewing each CV, so clarity is crucial. Using bullet points for key achievements and short sentences can help break up text and draw attention to your strongest points.

Lastly, always proofread your CV before sending it out. Errors in spelling or grammar can undermine the professionalism of your application.

What not to include

When crafting your CV, there are several details you should avoid including, according to Smart Training & Recruitment.

Irrelevant or unnecessary pieces of information can detract from your qualifications.

For instance, a headshot is not necessary unless specifically requested by the employer. Similarly, including your age or date of birth is considered inappropriate in most regions.

Marital status is another personal detail that has no bearing on your professional qualifications and should be omitted.