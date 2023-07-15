KEY POINTS DDG got candid about his insecurities in his new song "Famous"

He seemingly called out Halle Bailey for kissing her "Little Mermaid" co-star Jonah Hauer-King onscreen

Some social media users slammed DDG over the song, while others sympathized with him

Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG seemingly called her out over her role as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid" in his new song about falling in love with "a famous b--ch."

In his new single "Famous," the rapper seemingly made it known that he was uncomfortable with Bailey kissing other men onscreen or holding hands with them.

"Filmin' a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don't give a f--k if that s--t for promo / I don't wanna see this s--t no more," DDG sings, E! News reported. "Why is y'all holdin' hands in the photo? / You know I'm insecure, that's a no-no."

In May, Bailey was photographed holding hands with her "Little Mermaid" co-star Jonah Hauer-King, who plays her onscreen partner Prince Eric in the Disney film, while on the red carpet during the movie's London premiere.

Bailey, who has been dating DDG for over a year, previously said their relationship was "transformative." However, the rapper said in the chorus of his new track that he doesn't like being in love.

"Fall in love, I hate that s--t / Knockin' me off my grind, I can't f--k with relationships," sings the 25-year-old, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. "I ain't even got enough time in a day for me to chase a bitch / I don't even ask for much, I ask you to do the basic s--t / Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous b--ch."

While Bailey has not yet publicly addressed "Famous," the lyrics of DDG's new song sparked mixed reactions on social media. Many criticized the rapper, with several urging Bailey to break up with him.

"Insecure men will hold you back," one Twitter user commented. Another added, "Someone get her away from him! Geez."

"Yikes... Dear Halle Bailey, awwww precious lil one PLEASE run from this insecure jealous disrespectful imp. Love does not abuse nor hurt!! The relationship will not improve. It's only going downstream. Sincerely, someone who wants the best for you," a fan suggested.

"REAL men are secure in everything! He is a lil boy still sucking on milk. This new generation is weird [as f--k]. She needs to get out of that quickly before it's too late. That dude needs to grow [the f--k] up!" a fourth person said.

But others sympathized with DDG.

"I ain't even gonna lie. That DDG album is hard. That 'Famous' song [is] the best one," a fan wrote. Another added, "'FAMOUS'>>>>>>> Keep up the [good] work, DDG."

"DDG really hurt. He was in his feelings on 'Famous,'" a third person opined.

Bailey and DDG sparked dating rumors in January 2022 when they were seen at Usher's Las Vegas residency. Weeks later, he made their romance Instagram official, Us Weekly reported.

In a previous interview with Essence in November 2022, the singer-actress gushed over her rapper beau.

"I've been a fan of his for years," Bailey said. "I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them."