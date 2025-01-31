Two members of Congress are urging President Donald Trump to consider imposing a cap on the export of Nvidia's AI chips, citing the heavy reliance of the Chinese AI firm DeepSeek on these technologies.

They are Republican John Moolenaar and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi. Both lead the House Select Committee on China, Reuters reported.

Moolenaar and Krishnamoorthi cited a Commerce and State Department-led review of the export control system of the U.S. citing "developments involving strategic adversaries" as grounds for the move.

The lawmakers sent a letter Wednesday to National Security Advisor Michael Waltz underscoring the benefits of a possible curb in Nvidia exports.

"We ask that as part of this review, you consider the potential national security benefits of placing an export control on Nvidia's H20 and chips of similar sophistication," they stated in the letter as reported by Reuters.

On Thursday, in another letter, they claimed DeepSeek recently launched a sophisticated AI model extensively using Nvidia's H20 chips.

There is increasing concern about the advances made by China in AI.

On Thursday, Axios reported that a separate notice was issued by the U.S. House of Representatives Chief Administrative Officer to congressional offices not to utilize DeepSeek.

"At this time, DeepSeek is under review by the CAO and is currently unauthorized for official House use," the notice stated.

There is a fear in the U.S. that China would be able to harness AI technology to launch cyber-attacks.