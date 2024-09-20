A Seattle woman who was severely burned by a cup of coffee while watching a movie on a Delta Air Lines flight is now bringing the airline to court.

"This coffee was excessively hot, way beyond industry standards," stated Mark Lindquist, the woman's attorney. "Even the E.R. doctor was shocked that coffee this hot was served on an airplane."

The woman, referred to only as Cheryl, was flying home to Seattle from Chehalis, Washington. After the spill, she was given a pain reliever, ice and a bandage that became stuck to her burns, according to AZ Family and The Seattle Times.

A lawsuit filed on Thursday by Lindquist's firm claims that the airline did not follow protocols for a medical emergency. The subsequent lack of proper care worsened the injuries. Cheryl, who works as a flight attendant for another airline, claimed the coffee was boiling hot.

"She's watching a movie, flight attendant puts a cup of burning hot coffee on her food tray and it ends up in her lap," claimed Lindquist.

"First, you would expect they would have called out for a doctor or nurse or somebody who could give medical advice," Lindquist continued. "In fact, Cheryl asked for that. Secondly, airlines also have a service where they can call to the ground and get remote medical advice from a doctor."

When asked, Delta Air Lines declined to comment on the incident.