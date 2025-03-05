Democratic Rep. Sylvester Turner died on Tuesday at 70 years of age months after becoming a first-time congressman for Texas, officials confirmed on Wednesday. His last public message ended up being a defense of healthcare, calling people not to "mess with Medicaid."

"This is Angela Hernandez, my guest tonight for the State of the Union," Turner said as he introduced Hernandez, a constituent who said her two-year-old daughter has a "rare genetic disorder called Chromosome 8p: Inversion/Duplication/Deletion." "It causes a lot of development and medical challenges, so losing Medicaid would be devastating for us," she added before Turner delivered the closing message: "Please let people know. Don't mess with Medicaid."

My message to the current administration for tonight’s State of the Union: “Don’t mess with Medicaid.”



I am proud to have Angela Hernandez here from our Congressional district as my guest. She is representing and advocating for her daughter Baislee Garcia who has a rare genetic… pic.twitter.com/n9p49IXGHa — U.S. Representative Sylvester Turner (@repsturner) March 5, 2025

Turner, a longtime mayor of Houston, had taken office months ago after replacing late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who had passed away in July. Houston Mayor John Whitmire said turned was working in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night when he suffered a medical emergency. He was taken to the hospital but didn't survive.

"He never forgot where he came from. That's remarkable often in public service," Whitmire said, according to the Houston Chronicle. "A remarkable public servant who impacted millions of people. He rose from poverty, but never forgot where he came from. It is a terrible loss for the city and a personal loss for me. I ask Houstonians to celebrate his life," he added, as posted in the city's X account.

Turner's last press release also concerned Hernandez's daughter, Baislee. It detailed that she is one of only 550 documented cases worldwide of Chromosome 8p Inversion/Duplication/Deletion. "Baislee faces a host of severe medical challenges, including an underdeveloped brain structure, global developmental delays, a heart defect, severe muscle weakness, cortical visual impairment, and deafness in one ear. Despite these challenges, Medicaid has made it possible for her to receive life-saving care, including therapies, medical equipment, and access to specialists," reads a passage of the release.

"Without Medicaid, my daughter would not be alive today," said Angela. "Private insurance failed us. Medicaid stepped in to cover the $16,000 a month in care my daughter requires. President Trump and Elon Musk don't understand what it's like to fight for your child's life every single day. Cutting Medicaid isn't just cruel, it's a death sentence for children like mine," Hernandez is quoted saying.

Democrats are accusing Trump of eyeing Medicare and Medicaid cuts as his administration seeks to slash government spending. In fact, during his address before Congress members displayed placards with various messages that read "No King!" and "Save Medicaid." Trump has pledged not to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits to Medicaid.

Originally published on Latin Times